Newmark Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR). In the inaugural report, Newmark outlines policies and practices to create sustainable long-term value for the Company, its stockholders, clients and employees, while helping mitigate risks, reduce costs, protect brand value and identify market opportunities.

Image courtesy of Newmark (PRNewswire)

"Newmark is an organization with strong values, a deep commitment to corporate citizenship and a long history of helping clients improve the sustainability of their buildings," said Newmark's Chief Executive Officer, Barry Gosin. "We remain focused on contributing to a more dynamic, resilient and inclusive commercial real estate industry and our ESG related progress and goals are a foundational component of Newmark's promising future."

Key highlights from the 2022 report include:

Newmark established an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Executive Committee consisting of executive and senior leadership to provide direction for ESG progress and initiatives.

Newmark Global Corporate Services (GCS) was awarded a Silver Sustainability Rating for Newmark's sustainability management and performance by EcoVadis, one of the world's largest and most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings.

Newmark partnered with the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council to incorporate 15,000 certified minority suppliers into its supplier bid process.

Newmark was ranked #1 on LinkedIn's 2022 "Top Companies in Real Estate" list, which ranks the top 25 companies at which to grow a career in the industry.

"This inaugural report brings together many of the exciting efforts that have been taking place across the company for years, and frames Newmark's dedication to our employees as we foster a dynamic mix of people and ideas to enhance business performance, enrich employee experiences and engage with our communities. We value hard work, innovation, superior client service, strong ethics, equal opportunities, charity and corporate social responsibility for sustainable growth," said Caroline Koster, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary.

"Environmental solutions, options for health and wellness in the built environment and an inclusive and incentivized workplace are increasingly important to our clients and employees," said Mia Overall, Vice President of ESG. "We are proud to have formalized our public ESG disclosures, and more importantly, we are energized to further develop our ESG policies, practices and goals and increasingly embed them into our operating standards and corporate strategy."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of September 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.