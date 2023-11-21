Lino Roemisch Joins Deerpath Capital as Director of Investor Partnerships in Europe

Roemisch to oversee Deerpath's LP relationships throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland, amid rising demand from institutional investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerpath Capital Management, LP ("Deerpath"), one of the largest providers of customized, cash-flow based senior debt financing to lower middle market companies across North America, today announced the appointment of Lino Roemisch as Director of Investor Partnerships in Europe.

Lino Roemisch, Director of Investor Partnerships in Europe, Deerpath Capital Management, LP (PRNewswire)

Mr. Roemisch will be primarily responsible for developing and maintaining Deerpath's relationships with European investors across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland ("DACH"). He will be based in Deerpath's London office and report to Antonella Napolitano, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations.

"We are pleased to welcome Lino at a time when more international institutional investors are gravitating to our core strategy of conservative financing to sponsor-backed businesses within the U.S. lower middle market," said Napolitano.

Prior to joining Deerpath, Mr. Roemisch was a Vice President at Heptagon Capital, where he provided a range of investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices across the DACH and Benelux regions. Mr. Roemisch also previously held roles at Goldman Sachs, where he was a member of its equity structuring team covering clients across Europe.

"I look forward to working closely with Deerpath's talented team to help further extend the firm's footprint across the DACH region," said Mr. Roemisch. "Deerpath has established itself as a leading direct lender in the lower middle market and the firm's experience investing throughout various credit cycles and market conditions continues to resonate with investors, borrowers, and private equity sponsors alike. I believe Deerpath's conservative underwriting process and safety-first investment approach will appeal to my client base."

Deerpath invests its capital in first-lien senior debt to high-quality companies with enterprise valuations between $50 million and $250 million. These businesses have extensive operating histories, are owned by strong private equity sponsors, have cash generative business models with proven profitability, and have shown their ability to endure through market cycles. Deerpath's investment model is designed to deliver sturdy returns while prioritizing capital preservation in any economic climate.

About Deerpath Capital Management, LP

Deerpath Capital Management, LP is one of the largest providers of customized, cash-flow based senior debt financing to lower-middle market companies across diverse industries. Since being founded in 2007, the firm has deployed more than $9 billion across 900-plus investments. As of November 2023, the firm's AUM is over $6 billion. For more information, please visit www.deerpathcapital.com .

