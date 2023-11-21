LatticeFlow Brings Safe and Trustworthy AI to the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatticeFlow , the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for enabling Enterprises to build performant, safe, and trustworthy AI systems at scale – today, announced its strategic expansion into the US market through the creation of LatticeFlow USA. This marks a pivotal expansion moment in LatticeFlow's growth, underscored by a team of seasoned industry veterans to lead the charge.

LatticeFlow makes its debut in the U.S., leading the way in advancing the creation of dependable and resilient AI systems for mission-critical applications.

This seasoned trio brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic partnerships, executing impactful marketing initiatives, and designing customer solutions while reinforcing LatticeFlow's commitment to responsible AI adoption.

"The expansion into the U.S. market is a strategic move for LatticeFlow, and we are thrilled to have such a distinguished team of professionals at the helm," remarked Petar Tsankov, Co-founder and CEO of LatticeFlow. "Dave, Ritee, and Nate bring a collective wealth of experience that aligns perfectly with our vision for responsible and impactful AI solutions. Their leadership will undoubtedly propel LatticeFlow to new heights in the U.S. market."

The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth that has gained widespread recognition for pioneering the next-generation of reliable and trustworthy AI systems for mission-critical applications in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and defense. The move aligns seamlessly with the European Union's AI Act and President Biden's executive order for the development and deployment of safe and trustworthy AI technologies.

LatticeFlow's expansion into the United States serves as a testament to ensuring the safety and trustworthiness of mission-critical AI systems for U.S. government agencies such as the U.S. Army and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This year, White House officials announced LatticeFlow as the first-place winner in the "red teaming" category of the AI Privacy Prize Challenge. Subsequently, the company announced results from a three-year strategic engagement with the U.S. Army towards building next-generation resilient AI for mission-critical use cases. The company looks forward to continuing and expanding these collaborations further with industry partners, regulatory bodies, and the broader AI community to shape a future where responsible AI development is at the forefront.

Given LatticeFlow's growing list of international customers and the need for the company to comply with the ever evolving and complex AI regulatory requirements, LatticeFlow has chosen the law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to represent the company globally. Regarding the selection of Wilson Sonsini, LatticeFlow's Chairman, Andre Boisvert, commented: "Wilson Sonsini has an impressive list of clients, such as Google, Salesforce, and Qualcomm; all of which were once upon a time startups - the team at Wilson Sonsini has the talent and ability to see us through the same evolutionary growth."

Richard Goold, the Wilson Sonsini partner in charge of the LatticeFlow relationship, shared his insights on the choice to work with LatticeFlow: "In the rapidly evolving world of AI, ensuring trust and compliance while minimizing risks is paramount for the safe adoption of AI by enterprises. "We are thrilled to partner with LatticeFlow in this dynamic space of AI safety and legal compliance."

