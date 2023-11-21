Colt DCS expands German presence with third Frankfurt hyperscale data centre

Third Site Strengthens Colt DCS's Global Footprint, Enhancing Reliability and Performance for Clients Across Europe



FRANKFURT, Germany , Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a leading global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has commenced the construction of its third state-of-the-art data centre in Frankfurt, Germany. Recognizing Germany's pivotal role as a digital business hub with essential infrastructure for seamless internet traffic across Europe and beyond, Colt DCS has strategically chosen to continue to invest in the Frankfurt market in order meet customer demand.

The latest Frankfurt hyperscale data centre project is strategically situated in close proximity to Colt DCS's existing Frankfurt Data Centre, offering seamless connectivity to the Rhine-Main region and convenient access to Frankfurt's major financial district. Designed for a leading Cloud Service Provider, this facility will provide 32.4MW of IT power capacity, ensuring exceptional data storage capabilities and scalability for the tenant's IT infrastructure.

The facility boasts direct access to DE-CIX, one of the world's largest internet exchange points, as well as multiple dark fibre providers. Additionally, the Frankfurt data centre will maintain its status as a cloud, carrier, and IX neutral, with multiple points of entry and alternative carrier routing to ensure zero service disruptions.

At the heart of Colt DCS's commitment is sustainable scalability, evident across its 16 state-of-the-art data centre developments, with the company procuring 100% renewable energy across its entire European estate, providing robust and environmentally friendly power to the new hyperscale Tier-3 data centre. Furthermore, the facility will offer round-the-clock local language customer support and is set to achieve ISO 27001 certification post-phase delivery.

Richard Wellbrock, Vice President of Real Estate at Colt DCS, said: "We understand the imperative to provide digital businesses in Germany with the data storage and scalability they need to serve their customers optimally. Our proven track record and extensive experience in constructing and operating data centres in Frankfurt has allowed us to optimize efficiency, reliability, and data security for our partners and customers. Germany's robust digital infrastructure, supported by a dependable power grid and sophisticated telecommunications network, reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled services in the market. Colt DCS remains steadfast in its mission to develop strategically located data centre sites that cater to our customers' needs, establishing us as the industry's most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator."

Colt DCS' design of all newly built data centre's is future-proofed to accommodate liquid cooling and high-density racks layouts, with flexibility to deliver hybrid solutions (air and/or liquid cooling) depending on the customer's use case.

