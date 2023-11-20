GoPro to Present at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley at the May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 4:00 am ET/9:00 am GMT.

(PRNewswire)

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.