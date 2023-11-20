EY announces strategic alliance with BlueVoyant to help enterprises successfully deploy and effectively run Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools and solutions

Provides strategy, architectural design and implementation of cybersecurity remediation and managed services

Helps counter threats, manage vulnerabilities and reduce risk levels for enterprises and their vendor ecosystems

Streamlines cybersecurity program management using unified Microsoft software solutions and business platforms

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces a strategic alliance between BlueVoyant, a leading cyber defense company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to provide proven cyber risk management design. The EY–BlueVoyant Alliance will allow joint clients to build, operate and improve services around Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools. As Microsoft 2022 Global Security Partner of the Year and Microsoft 2022 and 2023 United States Security Partner of the Year respectively, EY US and BlueVoyant are excited to actively work together to help enterprises successfully deploy and effectively run Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools and solutions.

As enterprises continue to become more interconnected, they must have reliable cybersecurity programs in place to mitigate any potential risks posed by ever-emerging and disruptive threats. Through the EY–BlueVoyant Alliance, organizations now have "better together" access to BlueVoyant's robust Sentinel and Defender technical skills and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, as well as the extensive experience of EY US as a trusted business and technology advisor to global enterprises.

BlueVoyant's MDR services include a security operations center with 24x7 year-round proactive hunting, monitoring and response capabilities, which are all built on tight integrations with Microsoft's security platform, including solutions for third-party risk management.

Dave Burg, EY Americas Cybersecurity Leader, says:

"Cybersecurity is fundamental to enabling sustainable and scalable digital transformations. By actively collaborating with BlueVoyant, EY US can expand its capabilities and capacity to help enterprises successfully deploy and effectively run Microsoft 365 E5 advanced security tools and solutions. This Alliance widens our reach in the cybersecurity managed services market and truly brings together two best-in-class service implementors with industry-leading Microsoft technologies."

Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant CEO, says:

"Corporate networks have become increasingly challenging to defend against cyber attacks, with more frequent and more sophisticated attacks both directly and through third-party relationships. BlueVoyant is excited to collaborate with EY US to protect enterprises around the world from cyber disruptions. The outstanding consulting services of EY US combined with BlueVoyant's platform provide effective and efficient cyber defense."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into outcomes-based, cloud-native cybersecurity solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe. To learn more, visit: https://www.bluevoyant.com/.

