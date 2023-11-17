Jollibee Brings Its Iconic Chickenjoy Fried Chicken and Other Delicious Menu Items to Chantilly, VA, with New Store Opening Set for November 21, 2023

New store marks the global restaurant brand's third in Virginia and its 69th in the U.S., as Jollibee marches toward its 100th store-opening milestone in North America.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, revered for its crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken, mouth-watering Chicken Sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Chantilly, Virginia on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Located at 4406 Chantilly Shopping Center in the heart of Northern Virginia, the new Jollibee will occupy a prime corner spot in the retail complex and offer drive-thru service for added convenience. On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant brands, Jollibee's Chantilly debut marks its third location in the Greater D.C. area, 69th in the U.S. and 96th in North America. The joyful dining brand is not only currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary in North America but will also mark another N.A. milestone – the opening of its 100th store location – in the coming weeks.

As personified by its busy yet happy "jolly bee" mascot, Jollibee is passionate about delivering great-tasting food at a terrific value that is always served with joy. The international brand is amassing a cult-like following in the U.S., thanks to its mouth-watering take on an American favorite – fried chicken – which it serves in a variety of ways, as well as its array of tasty sides, like classic Baked Mac n' Cheese. And, while supplies last, thirsty customers can treat themselves to Jollibee's new Mango Pineapple Quencher – a sweetly unique refreshment that they won't find anywhere else.

For those planning to check out the new Jollibee – Chantilly restaurant, here are the key details:

Address : 4406 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia , 20151

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week

How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, drive-thru service, online ordering and delivery

"We received such warm welcome last year when we opened our doors in nearby Alexandria, so we are especially thrilled to be able to give Northern Virginia residents and visitors another convenient location to enjoy their Jollibee favorites," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee "And for those in the area who haven't yet tried us, we invite you to discover our unique and delicious menu line-up – whether you're a die-hard fried-chicken fan or simply craving a delightfully different dining experience."

As a testament to its growing appeal throughout the U.S., international food website Eater.com declared Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." For curious newcomers who want to taste for themselves what the buzz is all about, here are some of the must-try menu items that are turning first-time visitors into avid fans with just one bite:

Chickenjoy: Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version.

Chicken Sandwich: A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices.

Peach Mango Pie: Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light and crispy crust.

Jollibee's new Chantilly outpost joins its two existing Virginia locations: Alexandria (4809 Beauregard Street), which opened in June 2022, and Virginia Beach (4541 South Plaza Trail Drive), which is where Jollibee first opened its doors in the state back in 2013. Next up, both the city of Dallas, TX and the State of Michigan will be getting their very first Jollibee locations, as the captivating brand continues toward its 100th store-opening celebration in North America.

Stay tuned for more details surrounding the 100th store opening and be sure to follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on new store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 16 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

