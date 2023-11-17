Alaska Airlines partners with CHOOOSE to empower guests to reduce emissions and support growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market

Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn Elite-Qualifying Miles when they support sustainable aviation fuel, contributing to their elite qualification for the new year

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines announced today it is partnering with climate-tech company CHOOOSE to provide new options for sustainability-minded guests to take action on their travel-related carbon emissions by purchasing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits or support nature-based climate projects.

A banner on the reservations confirmation page invites guests to learn more about the carbon emissions generated by their own prior or upcoming travel (with emission calculations based on the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s carbon emissions methodology. Guests can choose between SAF credits or from certified nature-based projects in geographies where the airline flies, such as Doyon Native Community Forest Project, Freres Biochar, The Guatemalan Conservation Coast, and more.

Alaska is also rewarding guests who purchase a certain amount of SAF credits (i.e. SAF environmental attributes) with Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs), as part of the airline's year-end elite status promotions, further reflecting its emphasis on scaling and leading the advancement of SAF.

Now through December 31, 2023, Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn 500 Elite-Qualifying Miles (EQMs) per $100 of SAF credits purchased (with a 5,000 EQM limit). These funds will go toward the purchase and use of SAF while providing a sustainability-focused way to reach that year-end mileage target and earn elite status for the year ahead. To learn more, visit alaskaair.chooose.today/eqm

"We know that reaching our sustainability goals – including net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 – will require investment and action on all fronts, and that sustainable aviation fuel presents our best opportunity to take a leap forward on this journey," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Alaska. "But today, there isn't enough SAF to meet demand – and we need to bring its cost down by creating scale. That's why, in addition to purchasing and using SAF, building partnerships, and advocating for public policy support, we're inviting our guests to join us – to learn more about SAF, to invest in its development, and to help us grow supply for the future. We're excited to link this work to our loyalty plan, helping guests get closer to that next elite tier, in partnership with a creative innovator like CHOOOSE – and we look forward to building on this platform."

Alaska has been a leader in advancing the market for SAF and was the first commercial U.S. airline to fly multiple routes using the alternative fuel in 2011. But there is still not enough SAF to support the industry's operational needs, and that must change to meet the goals we have set as an industry. Since 2010, Alaska has worked with a coalition of partners to advance SAF – which produces up to 80% lower carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel – on multiple fronts including:

The airlines' largest SAF purchase of 185 million gallons from producer Gevo, and an additional SAF purchase agreement with producer Aemetis;

An agreement with E-Jet® company Twelve to collaborate on and execute the first commercial flight powered by E-Jet® fuel – produced using recaptured carbon;

An agreement with Shell Aviation to expand the SAF market while working together to deepen the understanding of the technology, infrastructure, carbon accounting systems and public policy support needed to scale supply;

And, partnerships with companies like Microsoft and others , to reduce emissions from business travel.

This step is part of Alaska's continued sustainability strategy, the company's "EverGreen journey", and includes immediate actions and long-term investments to reduce the carbon emissions of our operations, minimizing waste, and protecting local ecosystems. For more information about Alaska's collaboration with CHOOOSE, please visit alaskaair.chooose.today.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About CHOOOSE

CHOOOSE ™ delivers the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that enables both individuals and organizations to understand their carbon footprint, make carbon-informed decisions, and support trusted climate solutions around the world. Enterprise partners in sectors including aviation, travel, and logistics deploy CHOOOSE to build, manage, and report on carbon programs. Learn more at www.chooose.today.

Limited time offer terms and conditions: Members can earn 500 elite-qualifying miles that count toward Mileage Plan elite status qualification if they purchase any combination of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) credits totaling $100 from November 15, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Member must include their Mileage Plan number at checkout. A member may only earn a maximum of is 5,000 elite-qualifying miles. Elite-qualifying miles will count toward elite status qualification only for the calendar year in which SAF purchases are completed, are non-redeemable and cannot be used toward award travel. All Mileage Plan terms and conditions apply.

