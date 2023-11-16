Simon® Takes Holiday Shopping to a New Level Thanks to AI

First-of-its-kind experience to launch in New York and Los Angeles

INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help shoppers instantly find the perfect present this holiday season, Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, is unveiling the next generation of gift shopping: A team of free personal shoppers supported by Simon's new "HolidAI" gift finding tool powered by the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Set to launch at marquee Simon properties in New York and Los Angeles on Black Friday, Nov. 24, a team of Simon "helper elves" will be on site and ready to assist shoppers with instant help from ChatGPT 4.0-powered technology that is connected to a customized database of retailer-specific gift ideas.

"Shopping at our centers during the holiday season is always festive and we are excited to make the experience extra special this year with our Simon 'helper elves' who will be using customized AI technology to make gift finding easier for busy shoppers," said Simon Chief Marketing Officer Lee Sterling. "As holiday shoppers engage with our lively, knowledgeable helper elves, they will experience the thrill of pinpointing just the right gift thanks to the latest advancements in AI."

The Simon HolidAI Gift Finder experience will be rolled out at Roosevelt Field® in Garden City, N.Y., and Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, Calif., on Nov. 24, and recur every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23. Activation hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

HolidAI helper elves will be positioned throughout the centers to engage shoppers in conversations designed to pinpoint the perfect in-mall gift ideas for even the hardest to satisfy friends and family on their list. Equipped with computer tablets, the helper elves will lead shoppers through a short series of predictively-personalized, AI-generated questions. The Simon HolidAI Gift Finder will not only help shoppers save time by identifying the spot-on gift but let shoppers know exactly where within the center to find it.

And when not helping shoppers, the helper elves will be spreading cheer through impromptu singing and dancing performances to brighten an already festive holiday shopping experience.

"We know our shoppers crave connecting in real life and finding joy in discovering the new and different," said Sterling. "Our HolidAI Gift Finder experience not only elevates gift giving in a new and engaging way, it's another special holiday memory waiting to be made."

The HolidAI gift finder tool is the latest interactive shopping innovation designed by Simon to create the most enjoyable, efficient, and productive shopping experience possible. Earlier this year, Simon announced the expansion of its digital search platform, Simon Search, across 187 destinations.

