HITT Contracting Sets the Stage for a Sustainable Future, Unveiling Visionary Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia

New net-zero-ready headquarters building will create more space and community for HITT team members and a collaborative educational hub for the built environment

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HITT Contracting, a top national commercial construction firm, aspires to redefine the future of construction. With the unveiling of plans for their innovative six-story, 270,000-square-foot headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia minutes from Washington, D.C., HITT seeks to drive real change through sustainability, research and development (R&D), and partnership.

HITT Contracting New Headquarters (Credit - Gensler) (PRNewswire)

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

HITT's new headquarters, slated for completion in late 2026, is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable building practices. The site will feature a remarkable 100,000-square-foot photovoltaic solar canopy, generating all energy needed for the building. Sustainability and R&D are paramount to the development, reflecting HITT's dedication to the neighborhood, the building community, and the environment. The planned office relocation to Haycock Road also provides more space within a lively community and better access to mass transit for HITT's 900+ local team members.

"We're ecstatic to continue growing in Fairfax County and aligning with the West Falls Church Metro station. We're thankful to the City of Falls Church, the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Fairfax County for supporting our plans to build this cutting-edge development. We're deeply committed to being good stewards of the local community and the environment. I'm also thrilled that Virginia Tech is committed to maintaining their presence in Falls Church with the launch of the Coalition for Smart Construction – a research lab dedicated to the future of building," said HITT CEO Kim Roy.

Pioneering Education and Innovation

HITT's headquarters will be a hub for education and innovation in construction as Virginia Tech has leased ground floor space for a Coalition for Smart Construction. This exciting partnership will enable the next generation of construction professionals and drive groundbreaking research and educational collaborations within the built community. Together, HITT and Virginia Tech envision a nationally recognized innovation hub that will advance building practices and ultimately shape the industry's future.

Thoughtful Design, Exceptional Workspaces

Designed by Gensler, the headquarters reflects HITT's commitment to the environment and the well-being of its team members. The dynamic office features collaborative work zones, wellness facilities, a sprawling one-acre outdoor terrace with lush landscaping, and other amenities. The ground floor will feature a full-service conference center, café, and access to urban parks. An interconnecting stair leads to the second floor featuring team member amenities, collaboration spaces, and access to the roof deck. Four additional floors of offices offer dynamic workspaces designed with neurodivergence in mind to support a variety of working styles. The greater development will include more than 55,000 square feet of urban parks, including a 1,400-square-foot interactive digital experience pavilion designed to be a nucleus of the community where locals can gather.

Leading the Charge in R&D

HITT's dedicated R&D team will focus on innovation by carrying out more than 20 research projects through the new headquarters. Notable ventures already in progress include a newly patented prefabricated building skin that reduces weight, increases speed to market, and creates more efficient buildings. HITT is pioneering the first use of the Caracol Heron AM robotic arm installed in the US for 3D printing, aimed to augment traditional construction methods, and implementing robotics on-site to support an enhanced experience for HITT's field team through technology-enabled workflows. HITT's mission is clear: explore new ways to build and share the findings with the industry.

"Traditionally, less than one percent of the construction industry's revenue is directed at advancing R&D. If we're going to overcome future challenges, we need to start now and work together across the entire industry. HITT is deeply invested in R&D and the new headquarters offers us a real opportunity to test new ideas," shared Megan Lantz, HITT's vice president of research and development. "In 2019, we built Co|Lab, our dedicated R&D hub, which was the first mass timber building in Virginia. It was truly cutting edge at the time, and we learned first-hand about the processes and material. Similarly, we will test emerging materials, methods, and technologies at this new headquarters and share what we learn with the industry."

HITT's longstanding partnership with Virginia Tech and the university's commitment to advancing smart construction led to the vision for an innovation hub, a true investment in the future of the built environment. The Virginia Tech Coalition for Smart Construction will lease and occupy 40,000 square feet on the building's ground floor.

"As we continue to grow our presence in the greater D.C. metro area, creating innovative industry partnerships will enable the future of smart construction," said Julie Ross, the Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering at Virginia Tech. "The partnership with HITT Contracting will provide our students and faculty with a state-of-the-art facility built for collaboration. We're excited to see what we can do together."

HITT Co-Chairman Brett Hitt said, "One of the last big innovations in construction was post-tension concrete more than 50 years ago. As an industry, we have to do better to tackle the challenges of rising costs, labor shortages, and our environmental footprint. I believe that Virginia Tech will push the boundaries of construction by bringing its brilliant students to a space where they can work alongside our industry's brightest minds. Bringing industry and academia together under one roof will help us effect real change,"

For more information on HITT's groundbreaking new headquarters and the firm's journey to shape a brighter future through sustainability, R&D, education, and technology, visit hitt.com, or follow HITT's LinkedIn for further updates.

ABOUT HITT CONTRACTING

HITT Contracting provides a wide range of construction services across the nation, from complex core and shell buildings and renovations to interior fit-outs and routine service work. No matter the project size or type, HITT delivers a premium construction experience on every project it builds. With 2022 revenues of $5.41 billion and 1,600+ team members in 14 office locations nationwide, HITT is ranked as one of the top 20 largest general contractors in the U.S. For more than 85 years, the Washington, D.C. area-headquartered company has been elevating the business of building nationwide through innovation, research and development, sustainability, and by working tirelessly and intentionally to earn clients' trust by making every building experience exceptional. Learn more about HITT's general contracting capabilities at hitt.com

