Exotec Adds Bastian Solutions as the Newest Regional Integrator in North America

The companies are already working on active projects and expect to deliver the first joint customer site in 2024.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced that Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is now an integrator of the Exotec® technology in the North American market. The agreement will enable Bastian Solutions to sell and install Exotec's signature Skypod® system in Canada and the U.S.

"Bastian Solutions is widely considered to be a bellwether in the supply chain technology market," says Exotec CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. "This agreement is a further testament that our technological approach resonates with customers in the region and that the market is continuing to shift towards highly performant and flexible warehouse robotics."

Bastian Solutions and Exotec are already successfully working on a robotic installation for a leading sports equipment company. The site is currently expected to be delivered in 2024.

"Exotec's scalable and adaptable solutions provide customers with transformative results. Their customer focus and innovation align perfectly with Bastian Solutions," says Bastian Solutions President and CEO, Aaron Jones.

Since joining the North American market in 2020, Exotec already delivered over 20 customer sites across the U.S. and Canada for leading brands including Gap Inc., Ariat, and Decathlon. This agreement will enable Exotec to further build its presence in the North American market while enabling Bastian Solutions to offer a best-in-class suite of solutions to its customers.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

