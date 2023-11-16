Heartland Votes
DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON DECEMBER 15

Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, December 15, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 am ET, Friday, December 15, 2023



Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qByV89OK



How:

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via telephone, please dial 877-407-9219 

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

