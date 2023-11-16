20 Million Americans Planning An RV Holiday Vacation

Survey shows more than half will use an RV for visiting friends & family

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 holiday season is expected to be one the busiest on record, with 122 million people or 63% of leisure travelers planning to travel between Thanksgiving and the New Year. Of those travelers, 20 million are planning to go RVing this holiday season, a 30% increase over 2022.

55% of RVers plan to take a trip within three hours of home, allowing for less time on the road and more time enjoying friends and family over the holidays. Millennials are more likely to stay closer to home with 61% planning a trip within 3 hours, while 43% of Boomer respondents said they are planning trips more than 16 hours from home.

According to the just-released RV Industry Association Holiday Travel Intentions Survey, the top reasons people are planning to go RVing are the love of road trips, the desire to travel in comfort, interest in exploring the great outdoors, and the affordability of RV travel. With RV vacations costing 50% less than comparable hotel and plane ride trips and a third less than hotel and car ride trips, RVing is an attractive option for people looking for the freedom to travel while also controlling their travel expenses.

Another top reason people are choosing RV travel is their pets. 60% of RVers are planning to bring their pets with them rather than boarding them over the holidays. Of those sharing the trip with their furry family members, 87% will travel with at least one dog and 52% will travel with at least one cat.

Not all will hit the road though. 56% of those planning to use an RV this holiday season will park it at home and use it for guest accommodations. 49% will use it as an extra kitchen for food prep and storage.

"With the rush and stress that comes with traditional travel during the holidays, people are choosing RVing as a way to still travel and see friends and family but do so in a more relaxed and comfortable way," says Craig Kirby, President & CEO of the RV Industry Association. "Whether using an RV for guests or bringing your pets along for the ride, RVing allows people to spend more quality time with those they love this holiday season."

About the RV Industry Association: With offices in Washington, DC and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $140 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 500 RV companies, including manufacturers and component part suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide.

