HEALTHPILOT SIMPLIFIES MEDICARE PLAN ENROLLMENT EXPERIENCE FOR ALBERTSONS CUSTOMERS THROUGH INNOVATIVE COLLABORATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpilot, a leading healthcare technology company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI), a renowned retail leader. Through this collaboration, Albertsons customers will gain access to Healthpilot's AI-powered platform, allowing them to explore a range of Medicare plans from major insurance carriers.

Healthpilot's intelligent algorithms analyze each customers' unique needs and preferences, offering personalized recommendations tailored to customers' own healthcare needs. This partnership aims to provide accessible and convenient access to finding the optimal Medicare plan, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their coverage. The seamless integration of Medicare plans within Albertsons digital ecosystem ensures a hassle-free experience, enabling customers to use their benefits conveniently at the pharmacy and throughout the store.

"We are pleased to work with Healthpilot to enhance our customers' Medicare plan enrollment experience," said Irina Pelphrey, Vice President of Health at Albertsons. "By providing accessible information and tailored recommendations, we are simplifying the process and empowering our customers to make confident decisions about their healthcare coverage. For too long, customers have not had transparent information when trying to compare their Medicare plan options and were forced to speak to a salesperson—Healthpilot fixes that."

Seth Teich, CEO of Healthpilot, added, "Our collaboration with Albertsons reflects our commitment to provide broad access to our industry leading Medicare platform. We are thrilled to work together to enable Albertson's customers to easily evaluate and enroll in the right Medicare plans for their needs."

Key Features of the Partnership

Personalized Medicare Plan Recommendations: Healthpilot's intelligent algorithms analyze individual preferences, providing customers with tailored recommendations for their Medicare coverage.

Seamless Integration: Using Healthpilot's no-cost platform, customers can pull in their health records with just a click--to deliver a complete needs assessment and the best recommendation.

Accessible Information: Albertsons and Healthpilot are dedicated to providing comprehensive support, empowering individuals with the tools and resources needed to confidently choose their Medicare coverage—without the high-pressure sales call long-associated with finding a Medicare plan.

For More Information:

For additional details about this innovative partnership and the services offered, please visit https://www.healthpilot.com/albertsons/.

About Healthpilot

At Healthpilot, we are redefining the Medicare plan shopping experience with a customer-centric approach and leading, AI-powered technology. As a best-in-class Medicare plan marketplace, we simplify the complex process of selecting the right coverage. Our groundbreaking AI technology, a first-of-its-kind approach, engages users with straightforward questions about their drugs, doctors, and preferences, delivering a personalized plan recommendation tailored to each individual.

Navigating Medicare plan enrollment can be overwhelming, with commissioned sales practices and misleading advertising. We recognized the need for a customer-focused solution and created Healthpilot. Say goodbye to confusion and frustration—Healthpilot is your guide to a Medicare experience that prioritizes your unique needs.

