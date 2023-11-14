U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Wounded Warrior Project as Veteran Employer of Choice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor recognized Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as a veteran employer of choice for the third consecutive year. WWP received the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award – the highest honor – for the second straight year after earning the Gold Medallion Award in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Labor recognized Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as a veteran employer of choice for the third consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes organizations for recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans. The Department of Labor recognized WWP for hiring nearly 90 veterans in 2022, which was about a third of the organization's total employees hired during the year. Currently, 36% of WWP's employees are veterans.

"We are honored to receive the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Medallion Award for the third consecutive year," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Veterans bring valuable skills to the civilian workforce, including leadership, agility, collaboration, and integrity. Our veteran employees demonstrate these qualities daily and are an asset to Wounded Warrior Project."

WWP offers veteran employees benefits such as military pay differential support to offset income during guard or reserve service. The organization additionally provides a tuition reimbursement program and various leadership programs to support veteran employees' career development.

The Department of Labor also highlighted WWP's veterans resource group. Started in 2020, the Veterans Engagement Team (VET) helps new veteran teammates transition to WWP. The team includes more than 35 volunteers and 10 mentors with diverse backgrounds who are located across the country.

"Wounded Warrior Project invests in hiring and supporting veterans to empower them to reach their highest ambitions and promote a more diverse workforce culture," said WWP Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Director Ashonte Franklin. "We are grateful for our veteran employees and their contributions to our mission to honor and empower wounded warriors."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project