Sullivan Collector Car Auctions, a BigIron Company, Hails Impressive Online Auctions with 100% No Reserve Docket

CARTHAGE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan Collector Car Auctions, a division of BigIron, once again captivated the collector car community with a successful 100% No Reserve online auction held on October 30 in Carthage, Illinois. Featuring a lineup of 274 No Reserve collectible vehicles, the auction drew widespread attention from car enthusiasts across the country, with engagements from tens of thousands of users throughout the bidding process.

Joe Sullivan of Sullivan Auctioneers emphasized, "What set this auction apart from the others this year was the variety of vehicles on the docket. We are confident that our continued success stems from our unwavering commitment to maintaining a consistently high-quality lineup of collector cars."

Franklin Langham, Vice President of BigIron, Sullivan Auctioneers' parent company, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We firmly believe in the power of consistency and unyielding dedication to quality. These principles have solidified our reputation as leaders in the collector car industry. Collector Car Auction Manager, Craig Hoyer, continues to set the standard, driving the company to build an exceptional Collector Car Division for BigIron."

Looking ahead, Joe, remarked, "Our October auction continues to be the capstone of our year, and we eagerly anticipate gathering an even more impressive docket for 2024."

The top five cars that commanded attention and sold for notable prices on the auction were:

1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible: $90,250 1969 Shelby GT350 Fastback: $86,375 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 R Code 428 Cobra: $83,000 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge: $75,000 1970 Plymouth Road Runner: $70 ,500

Registered bidders can access comprehensive auction results by visiting the Oct 30, 2023 - Sullivan Collector Car Auction page. For enthusiasts, the next 2-Day Sullivan Collector Car Auction is scheduled for February 19th and 20th. Stay updated by liking and following the Sullivan Collector Car Facebook page for regular docket updates and details about the upcoming February auction. To explore the full range of auction listings, please visit bigiron.com and sullivanauctioneers.com. Bidders can secure their participation by registering at bigiron.com/Register. This streamlined process ensures hassle-free registration, enabling bidders to seamlessly engage in upcoming auction events.

About BigIron: BigIron is a leading online auction platform that connects buyers and sellers of farm equipment, construction equipment, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, livestock, and collector cars. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, BigIron continues to revolutionize the way people engage with the auction process. For more information, visit bigiron.com.

