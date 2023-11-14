One-Quarter of Americans Would Take on Part-Time Job for Live Event Tickets

One-Quarter of Americans Would Take on Part-Time Job for Live Event Tickets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live events are becoming increasingly important, with 64% of working Americans wanting to attend more live events in the next year, according to new research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of TFL.

The Power of Live Events (PRNewswire)

The study, which included a survey of 2,001 American full-time employees ages 18+, found that Americans attended an average of 14 live events last year.

"Despite rising costs, in-person experiences continue to be sought after, with Americans spending an average of $802 on live events over the last year," said Angela Presnell, SVP of Marketing & Retail at TFL. "Gen Z topped attendance, visiting 24 live events last year. This is a trend we don't anticipate stopping any time soon."

Sports See Highest Attendance, Spend

Sporting events are easily the most sought-after type of live experience. On average, Americans attended 6.53 sporting events, 3.93 live music events and 3.5 live theater events in the last year.

And sports fans are spending more, too. During the last year, Americans spent on average:

$693 for sporting event tickets

$480 for live music event tickets

$334 for live theater event tickets

$146 for other live event tickets

In total, professional baseball, basketball and football led the pack in types of sporting events attended in the last year.

Boomers Are Biggest Sports Spenders

When asked how much each generation spent on tickets for events they attended in the last year, the survey found that Boomers' average spend was 3x higher for sporting events ($1,658) and 2x higher for live music events ($858) than other generations.

Gen X: $602



Millennial: $565



Gen Z: $367

Gen X: $389



Millennial: $458



Gen Z: $391

So where is Gen Z spending its money if it attends so many events? Live theater. On average, Gen Z Americans spent $704 on live theater events over the past year.

Live Music Trumps Super Bowl on Single Event Spend

Americans are more than willing to pay up for some of the country's biggest events. When asked the maximum price they'd pay to attend the following live events, Americans that replied with $300 or more totaled:

Your favorite artist in concert: 76%

Your favorite team in the Super Bowl: 64%

NBA Finals: 47%

Taylor Swift concert: 36%

Coachella: 35%

Beyoncé concert: 35%

Metallica concert: 35%

U.S. Open: 34%

Madonna concert: 30%

Ticket Tactics: Part-Time Job, Tax Refund

There is no line where Americans would stop to purchase tickets to their favorite live event.

44% would use their tax refund, including 55% of Millennials

32% would sign up for a new credit card to get access to presale

27% would take on a part-time job

18% would crowdfund money for tickets, including 27% of Millennials

Adjustments to personal finance plans aren't all they're willing to do – 45% of Americans would ask for early presents, 29% would wait in line for 5+ hours, 21% would camp overnight in front of the ticket office and 13% would wait in line for 10+ hours.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences (www.tflgroup.com).

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tickets for Less from September 1 to September 11, 2023, surveying 2,001 American full-time employees ages 18+. These employees work in industries ranging from financial services to retail and CPG to healthcare to education and more, and work for companies ranging from small (<150) to very large (5,000+).

The data have been weighted to the population of the U.S. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, abigail.gentrup@tflgroup.com

TFL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TFL