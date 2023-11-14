Omnicom Receives First-Mover Access to Generative AI by Getty Images

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced a first-mover collaboration with Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), that will provide it early access to Generative AI by Getty Images. The new tool pairs Getty Images' best in class creative content with the latest AI technology for a commercially safe and legally indemnified generative AI tool.

AI Generated Images from Generative AI by Getty Images (PRNewswire)

As part of their Alpha testing program, Omnicom integrated the tool into Omni, Omnicom's open operating system. By combining the tool with Omni's data, agency teams will be able to safely create on-brand content that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes. They will also be able to bring the tool into client ecosystems and customize it with clients' proprietary data to produce commercially safe images with the clients' unique brand style and language.

"We are honored to be a part of Getty Image's new Generative AI tool, one that will significantly help our people move from ideation to execution in a seamless manner," said Omnicom's EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Yuvienco. "Getty Images shares our commitment to the responsible use of AI, and that makes their new tool all the more enticing to us, especially given it is built with high quality authentic content. Providing our people and our clients a commercially safe option is a true game changer, and we're eager to harness the tool's capabilities alongside them."

Generative AI by Getty Images launched in September 2023 and is developed on the state‑of‑the‑art Edify model architecture, which is part of NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for generative AI models for visual design. The tool is trained solely from Getty Images' content with uncapped indemnification for commercial use. With broad protection and usage rights, users can download and license any visual they generate, helping Omnicom teams move from ideas to outcomes faster.

"We are giving brands the freedom to explore Generative AI for internal ideation, alongside the confidence and trust to use content in commercial settings with the same protections as our world-class pre-shot libraries," said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images. "We're honored to have worked with Omnicom in our initial testing to refine in ways that meet the ongoing needs of marketers and advertisers."

Both companies have taken a strong stance on responsible AI practices. Omnicom is part of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) that seeks to build and standardize a future framework of content verification and protects the authenticity of AI assets for creators, brands, and consumers. Additionally, Omnicom was the first advertising holding company to join Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which is focused on increasing trust and transparency in digital content. This initiative is responsible for the promotion of the C2PA standard.

Getty Images has also taken important steps to protect editorial integrity and public trust in media amidst the rise of AI tools and platforms by signing an open letter alongside several media companies and organizations that lays out proposed principles for regulatory and industry action, including transparency of training sets, clear identification of AI generated content, efforts to eliminate bias in generated content, and others. With the latest tool from Getty Images, users can be confident that the content that they generate is safe to use in commercial settings and will not include any trademarked brands, products, characters or identifiable people.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 541,000 contributors and more than 310 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.