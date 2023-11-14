LAND Announces Price Drop of The District as Production Hits an All-Time High

Second production run with new accessories arrives just in time for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland-based electric mobility and portable battery manufacturer LAND announces the second production run of The District is available now. The second run of electric motorcycles will offer the same Cleveland-made quality, versatile design and lightweight profile, but features new performance and lifestyle accessories and a lower price.

"Incoming investment has helped us stabilize and scale production and grow our sales network, and in turn, lower costs," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "When we prioritize in-house design and innovation, it's a win for everyone— our customers, our investors and our team."

LAND's flagship e-Moto, The District, is designed to give moto-enthusiasts and moto-curious full confidence in navigating between backroads, off-roads, and the highway. Weighing 200 pounds with a range of up to 120 miles, the e-bike is equipped with a swappable CORE battery that quickly charges with a wall outlet for worry-free commutes and three ride modes—e-bike (up to 25 mph), e-Moped (up to 40 mph) and e-Motorcycle (up to 70 mph)—for a simple and sustainable two-wheel experience.

Since closing a successful Series A funding round in September with the support of notable investors, LAND has increased the volume of bikes being manufactured at its headquarters located in the heart of Cleveland. Additionally, the company has introduced Vice President of Sales and Experience Cody Dumont to the team. While production and sales are steady, LAND's Head of Design Evan Painter continues to focus on another top priority at LAND: improving the design of the bike and battery.

Performance upgrades of the second production run include the LAND brake system, a fully adjustable suspension and performance drive kits. Additional lifestyle features, like the onboard charger and Power Tap that converts the battery's energy into a power station to charge other devices, enables riders to travel with a personal, portable energy grid to keep them running, whether they're commuting or spending time outdoors or off-grid.

"LAND has a customer-first culture," Painter says. "We think about the barriers people face to becoming a rider, whether it's the size and weight of the bike or the price, and work to provide solutions to make it easy for everyone to experience electric mobility."

The second production run of The District, priced at $6,995, is available now. For more information and financing options, with payments starting as low as $150 a month, visit landmoto.io.

About LAND

Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional eMoto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

