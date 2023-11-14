Beckmann Gonzalez and Boisset Families Fuse Decades of Expertise in Wine and Spirits to Launch Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand, Casa Obsidiana

Forged from the Elements of Mexico, Casa Obsidiana Merges the Heritage Art of Tequila Making with the Culture of Modern Mexico

JALISCO, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckmann Gonzalez family of Jalisco, Mexico and the Boisset family of Burgundy and California, today announced the launch of Casa Obsidiana , a collection of ultra-premium tequilas uniting one vision from two families to create the world's most refined, exquisite tequila. Casa Obsidiana honors the heritage of the Boissets and Beckmann Gonzalezes and their shared vision to pay tribute to modern Mexican art and culture as well as the history of tequila, in which the Beckmann family has been integral to the fabric and culture of for eight generations. The Casa Obsidiana portfolio of tequilas – comprising a Blanco, a Reposado, and an Añejo – are all made from 100% Blue Weber agave. They are presented in one-of-a-kind, handcrafted ceramic bottles created by Mexican artisans, and adorned with its namesake obsidian stone.

Casa Obsidiana has been crafted by a trio of masters: A master tequilero, a master vintner, and masters in the tequila world. For this new venture, Jean-Charles Boisset, a world leader in wine hailing from Burgundy with wineries in France and California, joined forces with Jorge and Roberto Beckmann Gonzalez, who have inherent expertise from over 260 years of family experience in tequila making. Together they sought to unite their own mastery and artistry in the craft of tequila and winemaking to create an incredibly smooth yet complex spirit that focuses on the locality of the ingredients. Francisco Quijano, renowned master tequilero, crafted the liquid inside Casa Obsidiana's elegant bottles, uniting Boisset's expertise in fine wine and barrel-finishing with the Beckmann Gonzalez family legacy in tequila.

"We have always been inspired by the culture of tequila and of Mexico at large, from its ancient history to its modern art," says Jean-Charles Boisset, Proprietor of the Boisset Collection and Co-Founder of Casa Obsidiana. "We have known Jorge and Roberto and their family for more than two decades and have always dreamt to create a tequila that united their family with ours. They bring the founding history of tequila, while we represent the heritage of wine and barrel-finishing. Together, we bring a distinctive, passionate and spiritual energy to the world of tequila that is distinctly ours and represents tradition and modernity."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Boisset team on a spirit that infuses old world values of tequila with new world, innovative finishing methods to produce a truly one-of-a-kind authentic tequila," says Roberto Beckmann, Co-Founder of Casa Obsidiana. "Our goal is to bring forth a tequila that embodies everything that a modern Mexico represents – art, culture, architecture, and a certain 'modo de vivir.' With the expertise of Francisco, Casa Obsidiana stands alone."

Casa Obsidiana is crafted at the base of the Volcán de Tequila from estate-grown, 100% Blue Weber agave from the Beckmann Gonzales family's extraordinary estates that span multiple terroirs across thousands of acres. The agave originates from the same line of mother plants that spawned tequila over 300 years ago. After the distillation process, the tequila is aged in the French Oak fine wine barrels that once held Boisset's Napa Valley Chardonnay – a process that imparts a nuanced flavor of smooth vanilla. Each Casa Obsidiana tequila utilizes the house's proprietary yeast strain, which has been cultivated for 45 years, to create a premium tequila that is meant to be sipped and savored.

"My life's work as an advocate for the art of authentic tequila making and the protection of its rich history and culture is embedded into Casa Obsidiana's tequilas," says Francisco Quijana, Master Tequilero at Casa Obsidiana. "I was excited to see the development of the tequila's tasting notes after being aged in wine barrels and found that the end result both honors the traditions of tequila making while shining a light on what modern day Mexico has to offer. It's also exciting to bring this to life beside partners both old and new."

Casa Obsidiana's lineup of ultra-premium tequilas include:

Casa Obsidiana Blanco: Casa Obsidiana Blanco's bottle shape, called Coa, is inspired by the agave piña, or the core of the agave plant that is roasted and fermented to become tequila. The youngest expression of the portfolio is aged for 16 days, creating an aroma of papaya, white flowers, vanilla, and allspice with a lush mouthfeel with notes of vegetation and black pepper. (SRP $190 )

Casa Obsidiana Reposado: The bottle shape of Casa Obsidiana Reposado is inspired by water's fluid movement and ability to gently shape over time, with a color reminiscent of the Blue Weber agave plants. Aged for four months, the tequila features an aroma of hazelnut, toffee, charred peppers, and stewed citrus. The palate provides tasting notes of warm baking spices, caramel, and earthy agave. (SRP $250 )

Casa Obsidiana Añejo: An ode to Mexican cubism, the Casa Obsidiana Añejo bottle's rich red color represents the iron-rich volcanic earth of its estate agave fields. The Añejo is aged for 15 months and has an aroma of oak, coffee, clove, and candied citrus. Tasting notes include butterscotch, cinnamon, raisins, and roasted agave. (SRP $330 )

The artistry of the handcrafted, abstract ceramic bottles is meant to mimic and represent the process and the elements that goes into making tequila, drawing inspiration from modern Mexican art. Casa Obsidiana also looks to enlighten the world on the soulful vibrancy and sensory richness of modern Mexico, a culture that values the creation of art, the meaning of symbology, and the importance of ritual. Casa Obsidiana pays tribute to the obsidian stone found in abundance nestled among the volcanic earth where its agave plants are grown and harvested, as it has been used in Mexican culture and rituals for thousands of years and is known to cleanse oneself of negative influences. The stone is dark in color to make space for light, passion, and positive intention within us. Casa Obsidiana is a tequila forged from the elements of Mexico that hopes to bring light and vibrancy to cherished moments.

Casa Obsidiana is now available online for tequila connoisseurs and collectors to purchase, and will soon launch in select retailers, restaurants, and cocktail lounges in California and Texas, as well as in additional markets in 2024. Launch events will take place on December 6 and 7 at Boisset's Calistoga Depot Distillery. A master class, 'Casa Obsidiana — Forged from the Elements, Created by Passion,' led by Jean-Charles Boisset and Jorge and Roberto Beckmann Gonzalez will take place on December 7. Tickets can be purchased here .

To find out more about Casa Obsidiana, including where to seek out a bottle near you, visit the website or find us on Instagram and Facebook .

One Vision. Six Elements. One Hacienda. Eight Generations.

About Casa Obsidiana

Casa Obsidiana is the ultra-premium tequila brand co-founded by two families: The Beckmann Gonzalez family, known for their historic and monumental contributions to the tequila industry, and the Boisset family, helmed by Jean-Charles Boisset, the renowned vintner with wineries on two continents. The two families joined together with one shared vision of creating a line of ultra-premium tequilas that are inspired by the elements of modern Mexico and the heritage art of tequila.

Casa Obsidiana's portfolio of tequilas – Casa Obsidiana Blanco, Casa Obsidiana Reposado, Casa Obsidiana Añejo – are all overseen by Francisco Quijano, one of a handful maestro tequileros in the world, and an advocate within the tequila industry. The tequilas are all created in Jalisco, Mexico, derived from 100% Blue Weber agave, and finished in French oak barrels that once held Boisset's Napa Valley Chardonnay. Casa Obsidiana's elegant ceramic bottles reflect contemporary Mexican art and are handcrafted by Mexican artisans. Each is adorned with an obsidian stone that pays homage to the Volcán de Tequila where both the stones and the agave used to create Casa Obsidian's tequilas are sourced. The obsidian stone holds great importance in ancient Mexican culture as it is used in the cleansing of negative energy to make space for positivity and clear intentions.

About Boisset Collection

Boisset is a family-owned collection of historic and unique wineries and lifestyle destinations bound together by a common cause: Authentic, terroir-driven wines in harmony with their history, their future, and the land and people essential to their existence. It has more than 26 historical and prestigious still and sparkling wineries in the world's preeminent terroirs, including Burgundy, Beaujolais, Jura, the Rhône Valley, the south of France, and California's Russian River Valley and the Napa Valley.

Its California wineries include: DeLoach Vineyards, Raymond Vineyards, Buena Vista Winery, Elizabeth Spencer, and JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset. Its French properties feature: Domaine de la Vougeraie, Jean-Claude Boisset, Bouchard Aîné et Fils, J.Moreau et Fils, Louis Bouillot, Domaine Maire, Fortant, and Bonpas. Each house retains its unique history, identity, and style, and all are united in the pursuit of fine wines expressive of their terroir. Wine is at the center of Boisset's mission and is complemented by spirits, gourmet foods, and luxury lifestyle.

Boisset has long championed certified sustainable, organic, and Biodynamic® practices at its estates in Sonoma County, Napa Valley, and France. Both wineries equally champion the leadership of women in the world, respect for history, and commitment to conviviality as a core value. Boisset is well-regarded for being an advocate for American wine history including its restoration of Buena Vista Winery, Oakville Grocery, and the Calistoga Depot, in addition to its two museums celebrating the history of wine–at Buena Vista Winery and the 1881 Napa Museum at the Oakville Wine Merchant.

