Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Executive Leadership Transitions

CEO Michael J. Deitemeyer to step down at end of year; Executive Committee formed to lead search for a permanent replacement

Stephen Joyce and Bernardo Hees appointed Board Members, bring additional global hospitality and growth experience to Company

CFO Thomas Song to depart Aimbridge for an external opportunity on Nov. 30

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hospitality management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, today announced the transition plan for Michael J. Deitemeyer, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2023. An Executive Committee of the Board, helmed by Aimbridge Chairman Glenn Murphy has been formed and will lead a comprehensive search for a world class CEO replacement.

Deitemeyer assumed the role of President and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality in January of 2021 after serving as Global President following the company's merger with Interstate in October 2019. Deitemeyer was president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts from 2017 until the merger and has been in the hotel industry for nearly four decades.

"We want to thank Mike for his contributions to building the Aimbridge legacy. Under his leadership, the company ramped up its commitment to appointing and developing top talent, led several strategic acquisitions that allowed the company to gain a foothold in new markets, and strengthened our relationship with world's top brands. Mike's contributions further reinforced Aimbridge's reputation as a dominant force in the industry and positioned the company for its next phase of growth," said Glenn Murphy, Chairman of the Board.

The company also announced the appointment of two impressive leaders, Stephen Joyce and Bernardo Hees to its Board of Managers.

Joyce is a global hospitality veteran with more than four decades of multi-brand and franchisee experience, including nearly a decade serving as President and CEO of Choice Hotels International. His time at Choice followed a successful 25-year career with Marriott International, where he rose to the level of Executive Vice President, Global Development. Most recently, Joyce stepped in from his Board seat to lead RE/MAX Holdings following a successful run as CEO of Dine Brands Global.

Hees is known for executing winning strategies and unlocking efficiencies to invest in growth. He most recently served as Executive Chairman of Avis Budget Group and has been CEO at some of the world's most recognizable, publicly traded companies including Burger King Worldwide Holdings, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, and America Latina Logistica.

"The addition of Steve Joyce and Bernardo Hees to the Aimbridge Board of Managers brings unparalleled hospitality experience and corporate transformation know-how to our team. Both have proven experience in driving outsized results for companies and owners, as well as building high-performance cultures," Murphy said.

Joyce and Hees will join Murphy and Jeff Case, Managing Director at Advent International, on the Executive Committee and work closely with Aimbridge's senior leadership team to drive performance.

"The third-party management space is the future of the industry, and Aimbridge is poised to lead the way. The company plans to supercharge growth by expanding our current capabilities and zeroing in on areas that pose the greatest opportunities to gain market share, all while delivering superior results for our owners," Murphy said.

Additionally, CFO Thomas Song will depart Aimbridge for a new opportunity outside of the hotel industry on November 30, 2023. A new CFO will be named at a later date.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality management company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties under contract in 20 countries. As a top hotel management company and trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners and offer unparalleled opportunities for associates around the globe. Aimbridge adds value through focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service, optimizing owners' investment returns and driving hotel market success. The Aimbridge EMEA Division has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasgow. The Aimbridge LatAm Division has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com. Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

