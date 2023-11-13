William Sauers joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Experienced advisor moves from LPL Financial to join Evershore Financial Group

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that William Sauers** has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Management Group. Within Cetera Wealth Management Group, Sauers joins Evershore Financial Group's Boca Raton firm location under the leadership of managing partners Robert D. Barboni, CFP®** and Daniel C. Zagata, CLU, ChFC, CFP®, AIF®** as well as Senior Vice President Steven Zborowski.** Sauers was previously affiliated with LPL Financial and provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients. He had about $39 million in assets under administration* as of Aug. 4, 2023.

"We welcome William to the community of talented advisors at Cetera Wealth Management Group," said Kjirsten Zellmer, president of Cetera Wealth Management Group. "Our financial professionals embrace the powerful growth resources and support Cetera provides, and I feel confident William will thrive in this environment. I look forward to seeing how he leverages our unique combination of independence and community, in partnership with Evershore Financial Group, to elevate his business and bring an even better experience to his clients."

Sauers is an accomplished military professional who now has more than a decade of experience in wealth management. He's earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in the Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Wellington equestrian communities. In his spare time, Sauers is a dedicated volunteer who supports veteran organizations and first responders.

Cetera Wealth Management Group was formed after Cetera acquired the retail wealth business of Securian Financial Group, Inc. in August 2023. More than 91% of the invited Securian professionals, representing more than $50 billion in assets, joined Cetera to form Cetera Wealth Management Group.

