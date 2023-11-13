DFIN Congratulates Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Award Winners

Venue® Virtual Data Room Plays Integral Role in Secure Award Nominee

Selection Process

CHICAGO , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFIN (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, congratulates the winners of EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National awards. This is the fifth year DFIN has sponsored the preeminent competitive business awards, which recognize leaders of high-growth companies who have created long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, and growth and have made a positive impact on the world.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"Modern business leaders leverage technology and innovative thinking to connect teams, work smart, and drive better business outcomes in new and exciting ways," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "DFIN is proud to support EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year awards and recognize the individuals whose ingenuity and leadership are changing the future of work for the better."

Venue®, trusted globally by Fortune 1000 companies, startups, PE firms, investment banks, and government agencies, is an award-winning and highly secure data room platform that allows organizations to manage sensitive, deal-related data and complex financial transactions and confidently share critical information in real time. Judges and nominators of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award relied on DFIN's Venue to securely review the confidential candidate materials.

"By relying on Venue to save time and mitigate risk when handling sensitive business data, innovative entrepreneurs and business leaders can focus on the things that will continue to drive positive change worldwide," added Clay.

Winners were announced at the Strategic Growth Forum ® 2023.

For more information about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Award winners, visit ey.com/us/eoy .

For more information about Venue virtual data rooms, visit dfinsolutions.com/products/venue .

About DFIN

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com , or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or LinkedIn .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

