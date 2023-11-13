Black Friday: yoose releases ICE shaver - meets all of your desires about futuristic technology

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months after yoose entered the global market, it is going to release its latest C1 series product in November. The full name of C1 is "yoose ICE Shaver", a fully transparent portable shaver.

C1 is the first "transparency" shaver from yoose. The product has a fully transparent body and a diamond-like faceted appearance, injecting a new design style into the shaver. The design of the yoose ICE Shaver is inspired by the transparent carbon fiber hood of a sports car, which allows consumers to see its internal mechanical structure at a glance. While the machine is running, the breathing indicator light displays the status of the machine in real time like the light on mecha and using the futuristic and sci-fi designs to fully demonstrate the aesthetics of modern industrial design. At the same time, C1 comes in two colors, namely space gray and green. The dark and transparent color of space gray well integrated with the internal structure of C1, demonstrating the product's designs of future technology and cyberpunk aesthetics; while, green is a more dazzling color that fully demonstrates the undefinable personality of young people and their self-expression.

yoose ICE shaver shows the shaver a new design and compact size, making the entire shaver as same as the size of a palm while maintains the comfortable shaving experience, so that shaving occasions are no longer limited to specific location. The structure design of yoose ICE shaver makes it extremely portable and it weighs only 110 grams, which is about 2/3 of the weight of iPhone 15. yoose ICE shaver meets unpredictable shaving needs whether consumers are traveling/business trip/at office/on a date, etc.

yoose's brand vision is "Ultimate Differentiation," emphasizing their dedication to shaver technology and aesthetic sensibility. They achieve this by blending innovative technology with exquisite craftsmanship and cutting-edge engineering. The original purpose of yoose's brand was to create a shaver that is both easy to use and aesthetically pleasing, allowing more people to enjoy and experience a liberated lifestyle. With the introduction of their latest product, the ICE Shaver, yoose continues to implement their commitment to creating stylish and innovative lifestyle tech products.

yoose ICE shaver is now available on

Amazon(US/JP/EU)

Shopee(Southeast Asia)

Coupang(South korea)

yoosetech.com

