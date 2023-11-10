This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Kohler's plans for a new energy division.
- Kohler Co. to Establish Energy Division as Independent Business with Platinum Equity as Majority Investment Partner
The businesses included in the portfolio are Power Systems, Engines, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments, and Heila Technologies.
- S&P Global Launches Power Evaluator, a Cutting-Edge Tool Designed to Deliver Unparalleled Insights into the Power Sector
The first-of-its-kind tool allows users to conduct custom valuations of existing and planned power plant assets, simulate the impact of plant acquisitions and divestments, track portfolio progress to Net Zero goals, and quantify physical and market risks to the US power plant fleet.
- GSE Solutions Awarded $4.2 Million Contract from Large Utility for Nuclear Power Plant Engineering Work
This contract includes the evaluation of motor control center (MCC) bucket suppliers, MCC testing requirements, and the installation of approximately 190 new buckets. This project will be conducted over 4 years to protect the power plant from failures due to obsolescence and prevent events of required down power or loss of generation capability.
- LG Electronics, University of Alaska Establish Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research
At the signing ceremony on the UAA campus, LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon said, "This cutting-edge Consortium sets the stage for a new era of electrification, enabled by heat pump innovations as well as energy storage systems and smart appliances."
- Lithos Opens New Battery System Manufacturing Facility in California
The 65,000 square foot engineering facility is located in Hayward, California—Silicon Valley. This new facility will feature enhanced pack assembly automation and will manufacture, at scale, Lithos' high-performance and high-durability battery pack systems.
- U.S. Department of Energy Announces Generac Power Systems as Part of a $440 Million Commitment to Install Rooftop Solar and Batteries in Puerto Rico's Most Vulnerable Communities
Generac and its project partners in Puerto Rico will help provide clean energy to vulnerable low-income households including those in areas where an individual with an energy-dependent disability resides or those located in low-income areas that experience frequent and prolonged power outages.
- Castillo Engineering and RECON Corporation Partner on 15 MW Community Solar Portfolio in Illinois
Community solar capacity in the U.S. is expected to double by 2027, according to Wood Mackenzie. Illinois is now ranked as the fourth largest U.S. state in terms of community solar operating capacity, with community solar systems having grown 166 percent from 2021 to 2022 alone.
- Innovative Hybrid Direct Air Capture Technology Pilot Launches as Carbon Management Solutions Scale Up Across the U.S.
The two-stage system removes water vapor and then captures CO2 from the dry air stream. It then compresses the CO2, allowing for transport, storage, or utilization, and condenses the water vapor into liquid water for reuse.
- Jacobs Wins New Contract to Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants
"We will assist EDF to maximize generation from these vital national assets for the remainder of their operating lives and to support energy security and the target of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt.
- Two renewable natural gas facilities now operating in Upper Piedmont, Foothills landfills
The Foothills Renewables Project in Caldwell County, NC, and the Upper Piedmont Renewables Project in Person County, NC, convert landfill gas from Republic Services' landfills into renewable natural gas. They make a meaningful positive environmental impact, taking a natural byproduct of waste and converting it into renewable fuel.
- Mitra Chem's New Strategic Investments Address U.S. Energy Resilience Through Onshoring of Critical Battery Supply Chains
"Mitra Chem's proprietary machine learning-driven capabilities can significantly accelerate the lab-to-production timeline of alternative iron-based cathodes, benefitting the lithium-ion battery supply chain and supporting growing market demand for electric vehicle (EV) and grid electrification efforts," said Michael Falcon, an Investment Partner at IQT.
