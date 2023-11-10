Kyverna Therapeutics Hosts a CAR T-Cell Therapy Symposium in Berlin to Discuss Investigational Treatment Options in Severe Neurological Autoimmune Diseases

Individual patients with severe neurological autoimmune diseases have been treated in Germany with CD19 CAR T-cell therapy

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics ("Kyverna"), a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will be hosting a CAR T-cell Symposium to discuss investigational treatment options in Severe Neurological Autoimmune Diseases in Berlin, Germany on November 10, 2023.

With this symposium, Kyverna wants to support the scientific exchange about investigational chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment options amongst healthcare professionals active in treating neurological autoimmune disorders. Chairman of the symposium will be Prof. Ralf Gold, Director, Neurology Clinic, St. Josef Hospital in Bochum, Germany.

"Through our research and development efforts and by providing a stage for scientific exchange for internationally recognized experts, we are striving to contribute to changing the lives of patients with severe and refractory neuro-immunological diseases like myasthenia gravis," said Peter Maag, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Kyverna Therapeutics. "We appreciate patients and care team in cell therapy centers around the world that engage with us to evaluate the potentially paradigm shifting treatment option offered by CAR T-cell therapies."

Details about the agenda and lectures are as follows: Time Presentation Speaker 6:30pm Welcome and Introductions Prof. Dr. Ralf Gold, MD, Ruhr-University Bochum and Peter Maag, PhD, CEO Kyverna Therapeutics 6:40pm Learnings From Oncology and Rheumatology Dominic Borie, MD, PhD, President, R&D, Kyverna Therapeutics 6:50pm Trailblazing CAR T-Cell Therapy in Neurology Prof. Dr. Aiden Haghikia, MD, Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg 7:05pm Potential Impact of CAR T Cells on Patient Lives Prof. Dr. Christiane Schneider, MD, Ruhr-University Bochum 7:35pm Treating With Investigational CAR T-Cell Therapy Prof. Dr. Dimitrios Mougiakakos, MD, Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg 7:50pm Closing Remarks Prof. Dr. Ralf Gold, MD, PhD, Ruhr-University Bochum

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna is a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. As our lead product candidate, KYV-101 is advancing through clinical development across two broad areas of autoimmune disease: rheumatology and neurology, including two ongoing multi-center, open-label Phase 1 trials of KYV-101 in the United States and Germany for patients with lupus nephritis. Kyverna's pipeline includes next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. By advancing more than one mechanism for taming autoimmunity, Kyverna is positioned to act on its mission of transforming how autoimmune diseases are treated. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com .

