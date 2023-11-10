Kelly Earns 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Company recognized for its commitment to recruiting and promoting veterans and their spouses

TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly has earned the 2024 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designations. This marks the ninth year that the workforce solutions provider has been recognized for its commitment to connecting veterans and their spouses to work in ways that enrich their lives.

Kelly Logo (PRNewswire)

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designations were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 survey and 338 received designations.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings combined an organization's survey score with an assessment of its ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Kelly is honored to offer veterans and their spouses a robust support system for career development and an opportunity to enhance their professional growth," said Robert Walker, chair of the Kelly Veteran Affinity Group. "Employing talent from the military sector is a longstanding practice at Kelly and a win-win situation as veterans make excellent candidates for a wide variety of positions in science, engineering, IT, education, manufacturing, and more."

The Veteran Affinity Group makes it possible for all business areas of Kelly to access talent from the military community, as the company has become an employment destination of choice for veterans and candidates with military backgrounds.

Kelly partners with military bases, workforce centers, and organizations like the Private Public Partnership, the National Guard Employment Network, MSEP (Military Spouse Employer Partnership), and Hiring Our Heroes to connect service members, military spouses, and veterans with employers. In 2023 so far, Kelly has hired more than 6,600 veterans to work for clients or as internal employees.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, senior director of military partnerships at Military Friendly®.

Kelly will be showcased along with other 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kelly Services, Inc.