Hanwha Aerospace to establish the International Engines Business Headquarters in Connecticut

Hanwha Aerospace, a leading aircraft engine and advanced machinery manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its headquarters of the International Engines Business in Cheshire, Connecticut. The decision to expand Hanwha Aerospace's presence in Connecticut reinforces its commitment to the ongoing innovation and growth in the region.

The International Engine Business is a global division of Hanwha Aerospace with sites in South Korea, Vietnam, and the United States. The International Engine Business has more than 1,600 global employees, with over 600 based in the state of Connecticut.

The new International Engine Business headquarters will serve as a hub for global operations, enabling Hanwha to better engage with its valued customers, stakeholders, and partners. Hanwha Aerospace will be better positioned with this strategic location to drive improved performance of the company's global supply chain and develop a center of excellence for the company's engineering and technology investments.

"Our decision to establish the International Engines Business Headquarters in Connecticut underscores Hanwha's unwavering commitment to the U.S. market" said Jae-iI Son, CEO and President of Hanwha Aerospace. "Through this strategic move, we will be able to better serve our key customers, expand our customer base, and solidify our position in the aerospace and defense industries. Furthermore, our expansion in Connecticut demonstrates our strong relationship with the state and our intention to strengthen these ties."

"Hanwha has been in the Connecticut market for years," said Governor Ned Lamont. "They have found the skilled workforce they need, and they have been successful at expanding their business here. We are thrilled that Hanwha is thriving in Connecticut, and we are thrilled with their decision to further invest in our state again to become an even bigger part of Connecticut's aerospace economy."

Hanwha has made significant investments in the region over the years, fostering a skilled aerospace workforce, improving local manufacturing capabilities, and contributing to sustainable energy initiatives. This expansion not only demonstrates Hanwha's commitment to its global customers, but also solidifies its position as a global leader in the aerospace industry, contributing significantly to the state of Connecticut.

The following is a list of Hanwha Aerospace's Commitment to the community

Preparing & Hiring the Connecticut Workforce of the Future

State Apprenticeship: 11 currently in the program, 22 graduates

Central Connecticut State University : Over 25 graduate engineers hired, annual internships

ReadyCT: Preparing high school students for employment

NextGen Program: Over 100 students hired through partnerships

Community Colleges (Asnuntuck, Naugatuck Valley, Manchester , Goodwin, Lincoln)

Technical High Schools (Kaynor, EC Goodwin)

Investing in Manufacturing for the Future

Technology Lab in Cheshire facility, dedicated to new applications

Long term partnerships with aerospace OEMs on next-generation engines

New capacity for commercial and military components

Over $3M invested in Sustainable Energy Generation & Power Conservation

Installation of QCells solar panel to generate 1.8 Megawatt of Power for our factories

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in land combat vehicles, including the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems, products, and services, and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com.

About Hanwha Group

Hanwha, founded in 1952, is a Fortune Global 500 company and South Korea's seventh largest business group. As a global leader with a diversified business portfolio covering green energy; materials; aerospace, ocean & mechatronics; finance; and retail & services, Hanwha delivers future-ready solutions and impactful innovations that power industries and enrich communities. Our relentless commitment to sustainability drives our bold innovation, allowing us to create transformative solutions for individuals, society, and the planet, creating a robust foundation for sustainable development and a brighter future for all.

