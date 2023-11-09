DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its 2023 TriNet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details the central role ESG plays in TriNet's operations.

TriNet releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (PRNewswire)

"TriNet continues to evolve and meet the changing needs of America's small and medium-size businesses. We focus our efforts to help address the social and environmental factors that we believe we can influence, while maintaining our strong governance practices," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. "I'm incredibly proud of the TriNet team and our continued focus on making positive contributions in support of our stakeholders and the communities where we live and work."

TriNet's release of its third annual ESG report provides additional transparency to its stakeholders, as well as details on its sustainability practices, social responsibility and robust corporate governance framework. Through the information disclosed in the report, TriNet underscores its core values (Lead with the Customer, Stand Together, Act with Integrity, Make an Impact, Be Incredible), which remain the foundation of the company's culture. Read TriNet's 2023 ESG report and learn more at our site dedicated to highlighting TriNet's ESG program initiatives and progress: https://www.trinet.com/about-us/esg.

"At TriNet, we are committed to building on the environmental, social and governance foundation we have firmly set in place over the past 35 years," said Samantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. "Our ESG work will help to drive our future successes and we are grateful for those who have contributed to getting us to where we are today—and those who will work with us to achieve even more for tomorrow."

The report underscores TriNet's commitment to its stakeholders with special attention given to the company's evolution and leadership over the last year. Highlights of TriNet's 2023 ESG report include:

Environmental policy: TriNet's policy details its promise to practice responsible corporate citizenship, engage in sustainable activities and promote stakeholder awareness.

Building Ecosystems: TriNet's Historically Underrepresented Businesses (HUB) program continues to leverage TriNet's SMB ecosystem to help HUB communities connect with each other and the invaluable resources at their disposal. The HUB program developed its Birds of a Feather Fireside Chats series, which focuses on spotlighting under-represented founders, leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. TriNet also made enhancements to an initiative dedicated to providing our HUB community with access to government programming, which includes access to an R&D tax credit calculator and a free consultation with a TriNet Clarus R+D tax credit expert to help put money back in SMBs' pockets while incentivizing innovation and growth.

Data storage migration: In 2023, TriNet completed a complex cloud migration project, moving its data storage from on-premises servers to the cloud. This migration to the cloud enables TriNet to vacate three data centers and recycle all the legacy systems, creating a path for long-term, positive stakeholder, operational and environmental impact.

Spotlighting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Efforts: TriNet joined the Human Rights Campaign's Count Us In pledge. This pledge encourages businesses to call on lawmakers to abandon efforts to discriminate and reject anti-LGBTQ threats to company values of diversity, equity and inclusion by being proud and public LGBTQ+ allies—all while continuing to ensure transgender and nonbinary employees and their families have access to the health and medical care they need. TriNet also created an LGBTQ+ benefits guide to help LGBTQ+ colleagues and their families navigate benefits and health care questions, as well as an LGBTQ+ benefits guide which outlines TriNet-sponsored benefits available to support our customer's employees in the LGBTQ+ community, domestic partners and same-sex spouses.

Paper Paycheck Reduction and Pay Card Program: TriNet continues to educate customers and their employees on the benefits of paperless paycheck options in an effort to reduce waste and emissions that occur from generating paper paychecks. By choosing a paperless payroll solution, our customers, their employees and the environment all benefit.

Corporate Social Responsibility: TriNet's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program provides an opportunity to support nonprofits with a mission to foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism. This year, TriNet announced a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in which we provided training programs, volunteer opportunities, educational resources and more. We also donated to the National Association of Women Business Owners and the NAACP Empowerment Programs, Inc. This is part of an ongoing effort to make a positive impact through the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund and a key component of our CSR program.

Board and Executive Officer composition: Currently, nine directors serve on TriNet's board, including three directors who identify as women and three directors from historically under-represented communities. Of our five executive officers, two identify as female and three are members of historically under-represented communities.

Vendor Code of Conduct: TriNet implemented a code of conduct for vendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants, agents and their employees, holding them to high ethical standards including environmental sustainability, human rights and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

