Syra Health To Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at 9 AM ET

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced that it expects to report third quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on November 14, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call on the same day, at 9:00 AM ET, to discuss the results.

Syra Health - A catalyst for improving health outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Syra Health) (PRNewswire)

Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.syrahealth.com/presentations or at https://app.webinar.net/QnrqX7vAKVL.

Investors who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to shamsian@lythampartners.com.

A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.syrahealth.com/presentations.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Syra Health

Communications & Marketing Director

Christine Drury

317-385-9227

christined@syrahealth.com

Investors:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syra Health