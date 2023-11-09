Spencer's Announces New Exclusive Sexual Wellness Collection in Partnership with The Phluid Project

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's – a leading advocate and retailer in the sexual health and wellness space – announced today that it has teamed with The Phluid Project – a business grounded in dissolving the boundaries of gender, age, and status – to launch Phluid, an all-new inclusive sexual wellness line.

(PRNewswire)

The new product line is The Phluid Project's first-ever retail partnership focused directly on sexual wellness, with the goal of creating products that help you do what feels good regardless of gender, experience, or ability. The collaboration includes 12 exclusive products designed to help everyone feel good about their sexual wellness and intimacy, including a binder, strokers, vibrators, and more.

"Through our collaboration with Spencer's, The Phluid Project actively listened to our community and embraced the universality of wellness and pleasure. In doing so, we liberate intimacy from the confines of gender and heteronormativity," said The Phluid Project CEO and Founder Rob Smith. "Our products are for everyone, but most especially serving the needs and desires for the most underrepresented communities. We each deserve the opportunity to explore ourselves and find pleasure alone or with a partner. The Phluid Project is deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Spencer's on this innovative and affirming collection of intimacy and wellness products."

Spencer's remains a leading specialty retailer, welcoming all communities to shop without judgment. The brand has been an established advocate of sex positivity and inclusivity for over 75 years. By working with The Phluid Project and its community leaders, Spencer's is proud to be amongst the first to introduce these innovative and inclusive products to the market.

Spencer's and The Phluid Project's goal in creating this line is to provide greater accessibility for guests while, at the same time, allowing every individual the freedom to safely explore and discover what makes them feel good with full confidence and validation.

"As the leader in 'judgment-free' retailing, Spencer's has been breaking through boundaries around sexual health and wellness for decades. The partnership with The Phluid Project, and their unparalleled expertise in gender stereotypes, was a natural evolution for us as we continue on our mission to provide the right mix of products that our diverse community wants in a stigma-free shopping experience," said Drew Griffiths, Divisional Vice President of Marketing and Social Media at Spencer's. "I'm proud of the atmosphere that we have created at Spencer's, which encourages guests to be their authentic selves. The Phluid Project is another iconic symbol of inclusivity, and this partnership is a new step forward when celebrating our guests' individuality because we are all human."

Phluid will begin hitting shelves at 200 Spencer's stores nationwide and online at www.spencers.com starting November 9, with the entire product line arriving before the end of the month.

Follow @Spencers and @ThePhluidProject on social media and visit www.spencers.com to shop the collection and www.thephluidproject.com to learn more about ways to support The Phluid Project.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to over 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit @Spencers on social or online at spencers.com to locate the nearest store.

About The Phluid Project

Founded in 2018, The Phluid Project is a business grounded in community, activism, and education. We value inclusivity and celebrate individuals regardless of body, size, ability, race, gender, faith, and nationality. Our mission is to represent our community by expanding our reach through partnerships and collaborations. At The Phluid Project, we believe in using our platform to amplify voices that are underrepresented and under heard. Through our completely gender-free fashion, we strive to break down societal barriers and promote self-expression without limitations. We partner with brands and designers who celebrate the nonbinary, ensuring that our collections reflect and empower the diverse identities within our community.

Media Contact, Spencer's:

Nikki Balles

Director of PR/Media

Nikki.Balles@spencergifts.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spencer's