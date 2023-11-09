SeaWorld's New Baby Emperor Chick Has a Name… and Two Exclusive New Ways to be Among the First to See Her

SeaWorld's New Baby Emperor Chick Has a Name… and Two Exclusive New Ways to be Among the First to See Her

More than 29,000 people voted and the emperor penguin chick now has a name: Pearl

To address tremendous demand, two special viewing experiences added

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After overwhelming public participation, the emperor penguin chick hatched at SeaWorld San Diego has officially been named: and her name is Pearl. Over 29,000 people voted with Pearl receiving more than half the votes. Pearl hatched on September 12, 2023, the first chick hatched at SeaWorld San Diego since 2010. SeaWorld San Diego is the only zoo in the Western Hemisphere where emperor penguins can be seen.

SeaWorld’s New Baby Emperor Chick Has a Name… and Two Exclusive New Ways to be Among the First to See Her (PRNewswire)

Pearl is expected to be ready to join the park's penguin colony in early 2024, at which point she will be visible to the general public. Until then, in response to the extraordinary public interest in her arrival, SeaWorld San Diego has created two new special ticket opportunities to enable a limited number of guests to see her now behind-the-scenes, with ten percent of the proceeds going to support penguin conservation around the world:

Ultimate Penguin On-Ice Experience & Viewing of Pearl – For the first time, guests will be invited to step onto the snow amongst six different penguin species, including the emperor penguins, at Penguin Encounter. They will learn about penguins from an aviculturist, who will share what it takes to care for these highly specialized animals. Guests will receive a rare and extremely special viewing of Pearl. Tickets start at $199 .





Penguin Up Close Tour & Viewing of Pearl – Guests will go behind the scenes at Penguin Encounter for an up-close interaction with one of the penguins from Penguin Encounter. They will meet an aviculturist and learn what it takes to care for these highly specialized animals. Guests will receive a rare and extremely special viewing of Pearl. Tickets start at $94 .

Tickets can be purchased at Penguin Encounter | SeaWorld San Diego.

"We have been amazed by the outpouring of excitement around Pearl's hatching and cannot wait for guests to be able to see her and follow her journey as she matures," said Eric Otjen, Head of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego. "This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for most people given the rarity of the species, so these new limited time viewings are something extremely special. We are always looking for new ways to educate our guests on the importance of emperor penguins and to help them understand just how specially adapted emperor penguins are for the extreme conditions of the Antarctic environment. We are uniquely able to do that because SeaWorld San Diego is the only zoo in the Western Hemisphere where this important species can be seen."

Penguin Encounter is home to a colony of 17 emperor penguins, as well as 300 other penguins including king, gentoo, macaroni, chinstrap, and Adélie penguins. The exhibit is a 25-degree, snow-filled habitat where the resident penguins can swim and interact within the colony. A colony of warm-weather Magellanic penguins, native to South America, live in a habitat outside the Encounter. Penguin Encounter is also home to nearly 60 puffins and murres. Emperor penguins are currently listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act due to the loss of Antarctic sea ice and rising sea levels caused by climate change.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com. Follow SeaWorld San Diego on Facebook and Instagram for the latest park updates and information.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

SeaWorld San Diego Logo (PRNewswire)

