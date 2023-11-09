National Veterans Memorial and Museum Presents Veterans Day Ceremony, Weekend Events

$5 Museum Admission Friday, Free Admission Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) will present its national Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m. EST, in the Great Hall and livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. The annual military ceremony honors and celebrates the service and sacrifice of all Veterans and active-duty service members, while remembering those who are no longer with us.

There is no cost to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony, and NVMM admission is free all day on Veterans Day for Museum goers and Ceremony attendees. Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets for the Ceremony and Museum admission.

The Ceremony will be keynoted by Jay Anderson, U.S. Navy Veteran and Chief Operation Officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Since July 2021, Anderson has been responsible for leading the execution of the vision, strategy and overall performance for all Wexner Medical Center clinical enterprise operations. He served as a naval officer on the USS Mississippi from 1994-1997.

Additional Veterans Day Week Events include:

Vets Town Hall ( November 10 , 10 a.m. , Free): All Veterans can register to stand and speak for up to ten minutes about how it felt to serve their country. All welcome. Register here . , Free): All Veterans can register to stand and speak for up to ten minutes about how it felt to serve their country. All welcome.

An Evening with Sebastian Junger ( November 10 , 6 p.m. ): Experience an evening with war correspondent and bestselling author of "Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging," "War," "The Perfect Storm" and more. Junger's documentary, "Restrepo," which he shot, directed and produced with photojournalist Tim Hetherington , won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar. Tickets available here. ): Experience an evening with war correspondent and bestselling author of"War," "The Perfect Storm" and more. Junger's documentary, "Restrepo," which he shot, directed and produced with photojournalist, won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar.

Veterans Yoga Project ( November 11 , 10 a.m. , Free): In honor of Veterans Gratitude Week, Veterans Yoga Project will host an "Adaptive Yoga For All Bodies" class at the Museum. Poses will be adapted for mat and chair. , Free): In honor of Veterans Gratitude Week, Veterans Yoga Project will host an "Adaptive Yoga For All Bodies" class at the Museum. Poses will be adapted for mat and chair. Registration is required

Jiu Jitsu Seminar with Jimmy Pedro ( November 12 , 9 a.m. , Free): The NVMM will offer a free Jiu Jitsu and Judo Seminar with guest instructor Jimmy Pedro , a World Judo Champion and two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist. , Free): The NVMM will offer a free Jiu Jitsu and Judo Seminar with guest instructor, a World Judo Champion and two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist. Register here

In addition to free admission on Veterans Day, the NVMM will also offer $5 Fridays through the end of 2023 in honor of the organization's five-year anniversary.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and sharing experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum pays tribute to the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented through a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multi-media presentations, and interactive exhibits. Together, these elements link our national story of service to the larger context of the world.

