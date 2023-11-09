Humane Launches Ai Pin - Marking A New Beginning for Personal AI Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humane Inc fully unveils Ai Pin: the first wearable device and software platform built to harness the full power of artificial intelligence (AI). Ai Pin marks a new beginning for personal consumer technology, offering users the ability to take AI with them everywhere in an entirely new, conversational and screenless form factor. Ai Pin will be available to order in the US from November 16th, starting at $699 for the complete system.

Reimagining interaction

Ai Pin redefines how we interact with AI. Speak to it naturally, use the intuitive touchpad, hold up objects, use gestures, or interact via the pioneering Laser Ink Display projected onto your palm. The unique, screenless user interface is designed to blend into the background, while bringing the power of AI to you in multi-modal and seamless ways.

Seamless integration

Ai Pin effortlessly integrates into your daily routine and elevates your interactions with the world around you.

Designed to handle the simple and the complex, Ai Mic supercharges search and quickly finds and contextualizes what you're looking for. AI-powered messaging can craft messages in your tone of voice, while the Catch Me Up function sorts through the noise of your inbox. New AI-driven music experiences come to life through a partnership with TIDAL* and the AI-powered photographer helps you capture and recall important memories.

Among a growing list of capabilities, Ai Pin can also act as your foreign language interpreter and support your nutrition goals by identifying food using computer vision. As the device and platform evolves with future updates, so do the possibilities it unlocks.

Cosmos: An all-new operating system for the AI era

Cosmos is Humane's operating system for the AI era, blending intelligent technologies with intuitive interaction and advanced security. An entirely new AI software framework, the Ai Bus, brings Ai Pin to life and removes the need to download, manage, or launch apps. Instead, it quickly understands what you need, connecting you to the right AI experience or service instantly.

Perpetual power - and style

Ai Pin comes in three color options - Eclipse, Equinox, and Lunar - and boasts a unique two-piece design, consisting of the main computer and a battery booster. These are connected magnetically and power wirelessly through clothing and apparel, enabling you to wear Ai Pin in a variety of ways. With its perpetual power system, users can hot swap the battery booster on-the-go, ensuring uninterrupted usage and all-day battery life.

Packed with cutting-edge technology

Despite its compact size, Ai Pin is a powerhouse of new technology. It runs on a Snapdragon®™ processor with a dedicated Qualcomm® AI Engine, enabling the fast and reliable performance needed for AI interactions. Ai Pin is equipped with an ultra-wide RGB camera, depth sensor and motion sensors, allowing the device to see the world as you see it. A unique, personic speaker creates a bubble of sound, offering both intimacy and volume as needed, while Ai Pin can also pair with headphones via Bluetooth.

Privacy at its core

Privacy and transparency are paramount with Ai Pin. The device only activates upon user engagement and does not employ 'wake words', ensuring it is not always listening or recording. Ai Pin features a prominent Trust Light which indicates when any sensors are active, which is managed via a dedicated privacy chip. If compromised, Ai Pin will shut down and require professional service from Humane.

Centralized control with Humane.center

To manage and access your data, including photos, videos, and notes, Ai Pin connects to Humane.center. This platform serves as a central hub for your device, ensuring a streamlined interaction from setup to daily use. Upon purchasing Ai Pin, users are invited to onboard via a privacy-protected portal, allowing the device to tailor its services to individual preferences.

Unique collaborations

Humane's unique collaborations with Microsoft and OpenAI give Ai Pin access to some of the world's most powerful AI models and platforms and set the foundation for new capabilities to be added as the technology evolves. Ai Pin is a standalone device and does not need to be paired with a smartphone or other companion device. To provide wireless service for Ai Pin, Humane is launching its own MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) connected by its exclusive U.S. partner, T-Mobile.

Pricing and comprehensive subscription plan

Ai Pin is available starting at $699 for the complete system. This includes the device, two battery boosters, a charge pad, a charge case, a cable and an adapter. For $24 per month, the Humane Subscription includes a dedicated cell phone number for your Ai Pin and unlimited talk, text, and data. This subscription also comes with cloud storage and full access to Humane's growing suite of Ai-powered services with no limits on the number of queries you can pose.

The device for an AI-powered future

Humane is committed to building a future where AI seamlessly integrates into every aspect of our lives and enhances our daily experiences. The launch of Ai Pin marks the beginning of this journey and the start of an exciting new chapter in AI-powered, personal technology.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Co-Founders, Humane: Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity. We are proud to finally unveil what we and the team at Humane have been working on for the past four years. For us, Ai Pin is just the beginning.

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI: We believe in a future where artificial intelligence amplifies human potential, and Humane shares this vision. We're proud to be partnering with them to harness AI and redefine how we interact with technology — and the world.

Eric Boyd, CVP AI Platform, Microsoft: Our collaboration with Humane embodies Azure's dedication to empowering transformative ideas. Humane's innovative approach to technology aligns perfectly with our mission to enable and support game-changing solutions.

John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile: At T-Mobile we work to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, and this Ai Pin is a huge step towards a more connected, AI-informed future. We are thrilled that our network is enabling this new Ai-first experience that Humane is building.

Jeffrey Torrance, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Connected Smart Systems Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.: Our journey with Humane reflects our commitment to pioneering technologies that redefine the boundaries of innovation. Snapdragon powers devices that are intuitively woven into the fabric of daily life. Our collaboration with Humane exemplifies a shared dedication of bringing AI with you everywhere through intelligent, superior computing.

Jesse Dorogusker, CEO, TIDAL: At TIDAL we want to raise the bar of listening experiences for fans and are delighted to be the first music platform to integrate with Humane's Ai Pin. We've partnered with Humane to introduce a seamless way for fans to engage with music wherever they are. Customers can use their Ai pin to play music based on their context, and find the right TIDAL tracks to enhance the moment.

About Humane:

Founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno in 2019, Humane is creating the technologies and platforms for the intelligence age. Their first product, the Humane Ai Pin, enables the consumer to take the power of AI with them everywhere. They have partnered with Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and T-Mobile in their mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile computing, which will be one driven by AI. For more information, please visit: hu.ma.ne

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*TIDAL use requires a HiFi subscription.

