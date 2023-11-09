From Hidden Figures to tomorrow's leaders: Tundra hosts empowering mentorship event for aspiring young women in STEM

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On the heels of National STEM Day, a landmark event unfolds tonight to advance the role of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Tundra, a trailblazer championing diversity within the world's most innovative industries, hosts its annual Launchpad Mentorship Event at the University of Toronto's Hart House.

This event welcomes hundreds of high school female students across the GTA to inspire and empower them to consider careers in STEM.

The night opens with a fascinating keynote speech by Margot Lee Shetterly, acclaimed author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Hidden Figures. Margot will share her insights into the critical contributions of African-American women mathematicians at NASA, setting a powerful tone for the evening. The spotlight also shines brightly on Arushi Nath, a 14-year-old Canadian prodigy and Tundra Launchpad Mentee of the Year whose contributions to astronomy have propelled her onto the world stage.

The Launchpad Event panel discussion features an impressive lineup of leaders, with Anne Steptoe, VP of Infrastructure at Wealthsimple; Linda Siksna, SVP of Technology Ops and Platforms at Canadian Tire; Natasha Nelson, VP of Ecostruxure at Schneider Electric; and Allison Atkins, National Leader for Cloud Endpoint at Microsoft. Moderated by Marisa Sterling, Assistant Dean and Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Professionalism at the University of Toronto, the panel tackles the challenges and opportunities within STEM fields, emphasizing the need for diversity and inclusion.

In a seamless transition from Shetterly's keynote to the voices of present-day STEM leaders, the event spotlights the potential of young women in these fields. Arushi Nath, the 9th-grade Canadian astronomy sensation, embodied this potential. Fresh from her success at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, Arushi's presence will be a vibrant reminder of what the next generation can achieve with support from initiatives like Tundra's Launchpad Event.

Tundra's commitment to nurturing and developing STEM leaders of tomorrow is evident through its substantial investments in youth. Every year, Tundra connects thousands of students who identify as female and non-binary with mentors, awarding scholarships and prize packs to help students excel in their future.

Tundra's dedication to diversity and empowerment in STEM remains unwavering since the Launchpad's inception in 2019. The event is a testament to the bright future that awaits when we invest in the mentorship and recognition of young talent.

