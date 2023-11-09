Dow Leaders Recognized in 2023 Outstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists

Dow leaders highlighted for their significant contributions to fostering a more inclusive workplace and world

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: Dow) today announced several of its leaders have been recognized in the Outstanding 2023 Leading LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists, a testament to the Company's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Compiled by INvolve, a global network that celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ executives and allies, the lists acknowledge the impactful contributions of Dow leaders for demonstrating exceptional advocacy in their respective fields and playing a vital role in championing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Company.

"These leaders represent the dedication of Team Dow working to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace," said Dr. Alveda Williams, chief inclusion officer at Dow. "Through their actions within and outside of Dow, they are making a difference in advancing our ambition each and every day and I am proud to work with them."

Top 100 LGBTQ+ Executives

Louis A. Vega, President, North America; Vice President, Government Affairs and Advocacy, #7

Louis A. Vega embodies a holistic approach to fostering inclusion and diversity within the workplace, setting a remarkable standard through his involvement with Dow's LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group (ERG), GLAD. Serving as the global advisor, Vega has been instrumental in fostering inclusive environments across GLAD chapters worldwide, underscoring his commitment to a workplace and community where every employee thrives. Vega's impact extends beyond his advisory role, as he stands as a driving force within Dow's President's Inclusion Council and spearheads the Dow Social Justice Council. His influence is also felt at a strategic level, where his insights shape Dow's global business trajectory, people development and growth strategies. Vega's dedication to inclusivity reverberates through his involvement in various civil society groups' boards, emphasizing his role as a catalyst for change. Notably, his ninth consecutive recognition as an Outstanding honoree in 2023 speaks volumes about his unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Javier Constante, President, Latin America

Javier Constante's impact as an influential LGBTQ+ executive reverberates through his passionate advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. An engaged member of Dow's President's Inclusion Council, Constante is a champion in weaving diversity, equity, and inclusion into Dow's Latin America strategy. Beyond the organization, Constante actively contributes to creating a more inclusive Brazil, evidenced by his leadership role at Forum de Empresas e Direitos LGBTI+, a business forum that promotes LGBTI+ rights. His dedication to fostering a more inclusive environment extends to public policy initiatives that promise a better future for Brazil. Four consecutive years on the Outstanding Role Model List underscores his continued commitment to propelling positive change.

Top 50 Ally Executives

Amy Wilson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, #15

Amy Wilson's leadership shines as the executive sponsor of Dow's GLAD ERG, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion. Her efforts extend beyond Dow, as she orchestrates events that spotlight critical LGBTQ+ inclusion topics. Wilson's prowess in elevating environmental, social and governance issues and inclusion and diversity conversations in the C-suite and boardroom further underscores her impact. A true advocate, her guidance amplifies diversity, including LGBTQ+ diversity, across all organizational tiers. Recognized as an Outstanding honoree four times, Wilson's legacy in promoting inclusivity and diversity continues to grow.

Neal Sheorey, former Vice President, Coatings & Performance Monomers

During his 20-year tenure with Dow, Neal Sheorey exemplified allyship. He served both as North America Executive Sponsor for Dow's GLAD ERG and the regional executive sponsor for Dow's Asian Diversity Network ERG during his time at Dow. His transformative impact transcended internal conferences to facilitate open conversations on environmental, social and governance priorities. Sheorey's role as a panel host at Dow's SOAR conference showcased his commitment to leveraging sports as a platform for diversity, equity, and inclusion. At Dow, he stood as a pillar of support during challenging times, ensuring the safety and well-being of colleagues and their families. Sheorey's global business strategy prioritized increased female and minority representation, fostering an inclusive culture that celebrates diversity at all levels. He has been recognized as an Outstanding honoree for two consecutive years.

Top 100 LGBTQ+ Future Leaders

Trevor Ewers, Associate R&D Director, #7

Trevor Ewers is an active member of Dow's GLAD, serving in leadership roles since 2014. Ewers' recent accomplishments include leading LGBTQ+ benefit audits supporting improved benefit offerings and the creation of Dow's 2023 comprehensive North America LGBTQ+ Benefit Guide. He co-led the annual Global Pride Campaign and global external volunteering activities. Ewers has participated in educational workshops and external speaking events, providing training and best practices for creating and supporting successful diversity, equity, and inclusion employee resource groups to align company and organizational goals. Ewers initiated the Great Lakes Bay Region LGBTQ+ Workplace Summit, fostering the learning of 50 local businesses on the value of workplace inclusion and providing tools to implement inclusive practices within their companies. Ewers remains a passionate mentor, providing opportunities for the next generation of leaders inside and outside Dow.

Erica Everett, Global Autonomous Vehicles Platform Leader

Erica Everett's trailblazing spirit is evident in her dedicated pursuit of inclusive collaborations at Dow. Everett is the global co-chair for Dow's GLAD, a premier ERG with over 6,000 participants worldwide. Everett works at the intersection of inclusion and innovation driving high-level collaborations with customers and partners to make the largest impact. She has orchestrated impactful projects, including the pioneering launch of a Pride-themed NASCAR car, sending Dow goods around the world in a rainbow shipping container through collaboration with Maersk and launching a durable rainbow crosswalk kit highlighting Dow technology. Everett's advocacy extends to her creation of a support group for LGBTQ+ parents, underscoring her commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. Her efforts have also led to enhanced fertility and parental benefits for LGBTQ+ colleagues. Everett's passion for transparency and inclusive behavior fuels her commitment to making a meaningful difference. This marks her second consecutive year on the Outstanding list.

Leading the way on inclusion and equality

Dow has consistently demonstrated its commitment to leading the way in diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Company's multifaceted approach includes creating a safe and supportive environment for all employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or background. Dow actively engages in educational initiatives, offers mentorship programs and sponsors events that celebrate diversity.

"Today we celebrate not only the achievement of these remarkable Dow people, but also the triumph of authenticity, inclusivity and unity in our global network," said Alberto Pino, Dow global marketing director and co-chair of Dow's GLAD ERG. "The achievements of our team echo a powerful truth – that diversity is our greatest asset. As we applaud the achievements of these outstanding individuals at Dow, let us remember that our true strength lies in empowering the next generation of diverse talent. We are honored to be included in the Outstanding Role Model Lists and look forward to seeing what our winners do next."

