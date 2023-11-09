Clutch Ranks #6 Fastest-Growing Company in Greater Washington on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 236% revenue growth over three years to innovative solutions and customer satisfaction.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today announced it ranked #6 in the Greater Washington Area on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Clutch grew 236% between 2019 and 2022.

This is the second year Clutch has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list.

"Earning a spot on Deloitte's respected Technology Fast 500 List is a highlight of this year," said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. "In a year that has been especially challenging for the tech industry to maintain growth, we're particularly proud to earn this achievement for a second consecutive year. At Clutch, we've driven sustainable growth by finding efficiencies through innovation, such as leveraging AI to streamline matching through the Clutch platform and developing new tools to accelerate B2B buying decisions in our newly launched Buyer Dashboard. One of our core values is innovation, and being included on the Deloitte Fast 500 list is a testament to the team's commitment to continuous improvement."

"Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Clutch has been honored with several reputable industry awards within the last month, including earning an Inc. Power Partner Award, a spot on Washington Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Companies list, and several Comparably Best Workplace Awards for Best Compensation, Happiness, Perks & Benefits, and Work-Life Balance.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Media contact:

Deesha Laxsav

703-944-4279

press@clutch.co

View original content:

SOURCE Clutch