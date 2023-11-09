Clayton Home Building Group® Publishes Fall 2023 Opening Doors Magazine

Issue Celebrates Team Members, Design Trends and the Season

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group is excited to announce the publication of the fourth issue of its lifestyle magazine, Opening Doors. The magazine is designed to educate future Clayton homebuyers about Clayton homes while inspiring joyful homeownership during the beloved season of Fall.

Launched in 2021 and published twice-yearly, Opening Doors features a wide variety of homes built by Clayton, including both on-site and off-site homes, while connecting readers to lifestyle stories about Clayton's team members and homeowners. Alongside are seasonal and timely culinary discoveries, design advice and travel adventures. The carefully curated publication is available in both print and digital formats.

"As leaves turn and temperatures cool, we're proud to present the Fall 2023 issue of Opening Doors magazine," said Keith Holdbrooks, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clayton Home Building Group. "This issue illustrates Clayton team members' deep commitment to our home buyers and to the communities in which they live while offering plenty of ideas to help readers cultivate delight in this fall season."

Profiled in the Fall 2023 issue are ideas and destinations designed to inspire and transport readers to beautiful spots ideal for enjoying the season. From picturesque fall foliage havens in upstate New York to trendy tailgating tips fresh out of the Lowcountry with Southern tastemaker, Michiel Perry, Opening Doors is a go-to-handbook for getting the most out of the final months of the year. Readers will delve into recipes from Clayton's very own team members who share their favorite dishes for Thanksgiving and beyond. Furthermore, several Clayton team members' personal stories can be found throughout the pages, giving readers an inside look at the incredible team that makes up Clayton.

More Fall 2023 Opening Doors highlights include a tale of Clayton homeowners rebuilding their lives and homes after the devastating Camp Fire destroyed their home. Clayton's talented interior design team shares tips and tricks for maximizing space no matter the square footage of a home and looks at how color affects our mood and mentality. Lastly, featured in every issue are a variety of home models displayed to help show the wide breadth of homes available under the Clayton brand.

The print and digital edition of Opening Doors is available now, free at any Clayton retail center or independent retail partner home center location where Clayton homes are sold. For future issues, subscribe to the magazine at the Clayton Home Building Group website.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2022, Clayton built 62,841 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

