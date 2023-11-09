Blackbird.AI and DarkOwl Partner To Enable Organizations To Identify Narrative Attacks Across The Dark Web

Blackbird.AI extends its leadership position in narrative intelligence to gain insight into narrative attacks, misinformation, and disinformation across the dark web.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI , the leader in AI-driven Narrative and Risk Intelligence, today announced a partnership with DarkOwl , the leading provider of Darknet Data, to enable organizations to identify narrative attacks across the dark web. This expands Blackbird.AI's comprehensive visibility of narrative attacks that today include social media, news, forums, podcasts, and more.

Darknet and messaging apps are historically complex, noisy, and opaque social platforms frequently used by bad actors to develop and deploy harmful narratives and cyber attacks. Through this partnership, Blackbird.AI's Narrative Intelligence Platform, combined with DarkOwl's unparalleled dark web discovery capabilities, organizations gain valuable insights that have historically been difficult for cyber and communications professionals to see and protect themselves against. Darknet and messaging app data from the DarkOwl collaboration will also facilitate in-depth reporting from Blackbird.AI's RAV3N Narrative Intelligence and Research Team .

Narrative attacks are a new blind spot for organizations across the globe. Narratives are 'any association that shapes perception about a person, place or thing in the information ecosystem.' The risk comes when narrative attacks scale and turn harmful, creating financial and reputational harm. An estimated $78B a year is lost due to narrative attacks, with publicly traded companies losing approximately $39 billion annually due to disinformation-related stock market losses.

"Our Constellation Narrative Intelligence Platform is designed to detect narrative attacks and manipulation, including misinformation and disinformation," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and Co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "Our partnership with DarkOwl substantially expands our ability to help organizations protect themselves from harmful narratives being propagated across the darknet. Giving our customers the ability to identify these narratives for better strategic decision-making is incredibly powerful and necessary where a single narrative could inflict significant financial and reputational harm."

Getting early knowledge about emerging narrative attacks is a critical need to inform key stakeholders and the executive team to determine what countermeasures they can put in place to minimize the impact of the attacks. Narrative attack use-case examples include Geopolitical Risk, Breaches, Perception Attacks, Insider Threats, Supply Chain Risk, Critical Manufacturing, Critical Infrastructure, Due Diligence / M&A / Corporate Intelligence, Physical Security, Crisis Management, Stock Manipulation, Brand Reputation/Risk, and Financial Market Exposure.

"DarkOwl offers the world's largest commercially available database of information continuously collected from the darknet, enabling Blackbird.AI and their customers the ability to turn this data into a powerful tool to identify narrative risks at scale and drive better decision-making," said Mark Turnage, CEO of Dark Owl. "Our darknet datasets are updated from tens of thousands of sites across multiple darknets daily and will be made available through Blackbird.AI's Constellation Platform, allowing their users to parse and analyze the data for specific narrative attack use cases."

About Blackbird.AI

BLACKBIRD.AI protects organizations from narrative attacks that cause financial and reputational harm. Powered by our AI-driven Narrative Intelligence Platform, Constellation, organizations can proactively understand narrative threats as they scale and become harmful for better strategic decision-making. Blackbird.AI was founded by a diverse team of AI experts, threat intelligence analysts, and national security professionals with a mission to defend information integrity and fight a new class of narrative threats. Learn more at Blackbird.AI.

About Dark Owl

DarkOwl is the industry's leading provider of darknet data. We offer the world's largest commercially available database of information collected from the darknet. Using machine learning and human analysts, we automatically, continuously, and anonymously collect and index darknet, deep web, and high-risk surface net data. Our platform collects and stores data in near real-time, allowing darknet sites that frequently change location and availability to be queried safely and securely without accessing the darknet itself. Customers can turn this data into a powerful tool to identify risk at scale and drive better decision-making. For more information, contact DarkOwl.

