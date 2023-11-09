Alibaba and T&B Media Global Announce Partnership to Redefine the Thai - Chinese Entertainment Industry

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Pictures and T&B Media Global are joined by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to announce a groundbreaking partnership that further enhances Thai-Chinese cultural exchanges through entertainment. Mr. Zheng Yong, CTO of Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group along with Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global, announced a multi-tiered strategic and innovative partnership that redefines the entertainment industry. Simultaneously, the two companies committed to advancing cultural exchanges and further strengthening the close relationship between China and Thailand. The collaboration also focuses on the development of immersive entertainment technologies that promise to bring new, immersive experiences to audiences worldwide.

The strategic cooperation focuses on three verticals. The first is the collaboration in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and virtual human development. Alibaba and T&B will work together to create virtual humans for use in film and television productions, as well as innovating content creation through Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC). The goal is to be at the forefront of AI development and virtual human creation for the entertainment industry.

The second is in the field of film and television distribution. Both parties will work closely to leverage their local capabilities to support the distribution of each companies' films and TV series in their respective countries. This results in bringing a more diverse collection of high-quality films and TV series to the audiences of both countries.

The last collaboration is in the joint creation of new Intellectual Properties (IPs). Both countries will leverage their respective resources and channels to expand into the wider global market.

This exciting collaboration will further strengthen the close relationship between the two countries and contribute positively to society.

The honored guests at the strategic collaboration announcement ceremony included the following from Alibaba's Media and Entertainment Group: Ms. Yang Weigang, Secretary of the Party Committee & EVP; Mr. Zhou Peng, Head of Overseas Business at Youku; Mr. Wang Ye, Head of Digital Human Business; and Ms. Wang Ying, Project Manager.

The announcement was held in Beijing, as a continuous effort by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). They organized a signing ceremony, known as the "Memorandum of Understanding", together with 8 Chinese companies. The goal is to promote tourism, cultural exchange between China and Thailand, and advance Thailand's tourism industry through innovation and global industry elevation. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister of Thailand, along with leading national businessmen, including Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, the Senior Chairman of the Charoen Pokphand Group, Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Mr. Pakkhapon Ngamlak, etc.

The strategic collaboration between Alibaba and T&B will fully leverage each companies' strengths, capabilities, and resources to deliver high-quality entertainment experiences to audiences in China and Thailand. In addition, the new entertainment experiences will serve as a vehicle to drive Thai - Chinese soft power to the global market.

