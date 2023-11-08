Wind River Announces Brand Expansion and New Manufacturing Facility in 2024

With the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Tennessee, Wind River will move into the modular housing market and more than triple build capacity in 2024.

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2014, Wind River is recognized as an established leader in the movable tiny home industry. The company has experienced significant growth and expansion, tripling production since 2019. Earlier this year, they began construction of a 92,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Tennessee, which will open in April 2024. With this expansion, Wind River will not only increase build capacity to meet demand, but also expand into the offsite construction of single-family and multifamily modular homes.

Wind River manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Tennessee (PRNewswire)

Wind River will move into the modular housing market and more than triple build capacity in 2024.

"Over the years, Wind River has consistently received inquiries from people looking for an alternative housing solution for smaller, right-sized living that doesn't sacrifice comfort and quality. This has led us to pursue offsite construction of modular housing options to help fill the gap in current housing stock for starter homes, cottage clusters, accessory dwellings, multiplexes, and other urban infill and high-density housing," says Travis Pyke, CEO and founder of Wind River.

Beginning in early 2024, Wind River will offer the same design/build/deliver services for the modular housing market as they currently offer for movable tiny homes. This will mark the beginning of exponential anticipated growth for the company and the most significant brand expansion to date.

"In the first year alone, we will more than triple our home production from 2023. This also means tripling our workforce," says Caleb Knowles, COO and co-founder of Wind River.

"At Wind River, it's never business as usual. Our growth has inspired us to take a big step into a larger production space to further grow our impact with industry innovation, intentional design, and good jobs," says CFO Paul Beckmann.

"As we expand our operations and housing options, we will maintain the same commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional customer service," says Pyke. "We hope this expansion will allow us to serve a wider market, not only for individual dwellers, but for branded developments and neighborhoods as well. We want to provide these markets with alternative options to traditional site-built spaces."

About Wind River Built

Founded as Wind River Tiny Homes in August 2014, Wind River is a privately-owned, design/build company based outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Wind River homes are built to last, bringing together intentional design that is both beautiful and functional. Ranging from 200–1000 square feet, Wind River modular and tiny homes offer dwellers and developers a solution for right-sized livable luxury—on time, on budget, and with an authentic customer service experience. For more information, visit windriverbuilt.com and follow @WindRiverBuilt on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, and YouTube.

Wind River Built (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wind River Built