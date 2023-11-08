United to Offer More Flights Than Ever to Florida This Winter

United to Offer More Flights Than Ever to Florida This Winter

Airline grows Florida schedule by nearly 20% compared to last winter, adding more seats and flying more planes to the most-searched Florida destinations

United also remains the nation's largest carrier to ski destinations with direct flights to nearly a dozen top winter sports hubs including Jackson Hole, Vail and Big Sky

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it will offer more flights to Florida this winter than it has in the airline's history – growing its schedule by nearly 20% compared to last winter with more flights to popular sun destinations including Miami, Tampa and Orlando and by flying larger planes with more seats.

For the first time in the company's history, United will fly mainline aircraft and nearly double the amount of seats between Key West International Airport and several United Hub airports including Chicago O'Hare, Washington Dulles, Houston, and Newark/New York.

And for those customers who prefer snow over sand, the airline remains the nation's largest carrier to popular ski destinations, with direct flights this winter to 11 different winter sports hubs including Jackson Hole, Vail and Big Sky.

According to new search and booking data from United.com, Miami and Orlando are two of the top five most-searched domestic travel destinations this winter. Honolulu, Cancun and Las Vegas round out the top five most-searched destinations from November 1 to March 31.

With demand for travel to Florida this winter up significantly compared to last year, United is flying larger aircraft that give customers more options on how they choose to fly with the airline. Reinforcing the airline's United Next strategy, customers are able to customize their travel journey more than ever before – whether they'd like to have an elevated experience in United First® or a budget-friendly Basic Economy fare.

United will fly one of its newest planes – the Airbus 321neo – on select routes to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Fort Myers, FL beginning in December, adding more seats to some of Florida's most popular cities. The company recently announced the purchase of 60 additional Airbus 321neos, with deliveries beginning in 2028.

"We know that November is when most people start their winter travel planning so we're adding these flights to give customers more options than ever," said Mark Weithofer, United's Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning. "We've already begun to see record breaking demand for winter travel and whether customers are looking to unwind on the beach or hit the slopes, United is the clear choice for those planning their getaways."

Tickets are now available for purchase on the United app or on United.com.

United's Largest Florida Expansion

United plans to increase the number of flights it operates between key routes including Chicago-Fort Myers, Denver-Fort Lauderdale, and Chicago-Miami. United will fly the Boeing 777 aircraft between Chicago and Orlando, which offers more than double the seats of a narrowbody aircraft.

It's also never been easier to reach the southernmost point in Florida on United; starting on November 28, the airline will fly Boeing 737-700 aircraft to Key West International Airport (EYW) for the first time in the company's history. Nonstop routes will include Newark/New York, Washington Dulles, Houston, and Chicago O'Hare.

Northeastern Ohioans will have even more options for a Florida getaway this winter as well; United is expanding its daily service to several Florida destinations out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

Increasing frequency of flights from Cleveland from one flight per day to Fort Lauderdale , Fort Myers and Orlando to two daily, nonstop flights.

Reintroducing daily nonstop service to Tampa , operating on a Boeing 737-900ER.

U.S. Ski Destinations

As the largest carrier to ski destinations in the United States, United currently serves 11 ski stations with service from all its hubs across the country, making it easy for travelers to connect to their favorite mountains and slopes.

This winter, the company plans to expand its East Coast service to include more nonstop flights from Newark/New York to Jackson Hole, WY; Eagle/Vail, CO; Hayden/Steamboat, CO; Montrose/Telluride, CO; and Bozeman/Big Sky, MT in addition to more flights to Steamboat and Montrose/Telluride.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

