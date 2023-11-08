SiriusXM Unveils Next Generation Platform, Bringing Fans Closer To What They Love

New SiriusXM app will begin rolling out on December 14

New original programming coming to SiriusXM includes new artist channels Kelly Clarkson Connection and Life with John Mayer, a new show from James Corden, a true crime channel with Ashley Flowers, and takeovers by over 160 celebrity guest DJs

New collaboration with Audible and more expected to launch in 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at SiriusXM's Next Generation Industry & Press Preview, the Company unveiled the new SiriusXM Streaming app, rolling out to subscribers across North America beginning on December 14. Accompanying the app is a refreshed brand platform and the newly-priced Streaming All Access Plan for $9.99 a month*, aimed at welcoming in a new generation of SiriusXM listeners.

(PRNewswire)

"The introduction of the new SiriusXM streaming experience marks a pivotal moment in our history, one that kicks off a new era of innovation at our Company," said Jennifer Witz, CEO, SiriusXM. "And this launch is just the beginning; we will continue to iterate and develop our product offerings throughout the next year and beyond as we strive to deliver our subscribers the best listening experience on the go, in the car, and wherever they choose to tune in. From can't miss live moments to the perfect soundtrack for any occasion, with the new SiriusXM, we are putting our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming in a new generation of listeners, bringing them closer to what they love."

The event also included a first-look at the Company's new logo and brand platform, embracing the stars and bringing to life SiriusXM's promise to bring listeners CLOSER. Additionally, SiriusXM unveiled its new mascot, a fresh take on its iconic dog, now playfully named Stella. More information on SiriusXM's brand refresh is available here.

THE NEW SIRIUSXM APP

The new SiriusXM app, which will begin rolling out in the App Store, Google Play, and on Amazon Fire devices on December 14 with additional platforms and features to come in early 2024, will offer listeners a more personalized, easy-to-use, lean-back streaming experience that puts discovery at the forefront.

Key features coming to the new SiriusXM app include:

Always-On Personalization & Curation : Listeners will now be welcomed in with four curated sections: Music, Talk & Podcasts, Sports, and For You, a customized landing page for each listener. Personalized touch points will greet users across the app experience – even during playback, where listeners who reach their skip limits will be presented with alternative recommendations, allowing them to pivot to content better suited to their mood.

Greater Content Discovery: New pages dedicated to teams, shows, channels, artists and more bring fans closer, allowing them to go deeper into what they love.

Revamped Playback: The new and improved media player will be optimized for each type of content, with new audio segments allowing listeners to jump to key moments; transcription and speed control for podcasts and on-demand talk content; live listening updates for sports and beyond; enhanced airplay and casting; and more.

Enhanced Search: Upgraded search capabilities will make it easier for users to quickly find who or what they are looking for, while the addition of a new search home page will provide curated recommendations for listeners who are looking to discover more.

Improved Podcast Listening: Podcasting holds a place of honor in the new SiriusXM app, with an expanded library and new features such as key moment markers.

Central Audio Library: A revamped library will allow fans to save the content they love – from live channels to on-demand and podcasts, from artists and bands to teams and leagues – in one centralized location, with new offline listening and download capabilities.

Interactive Onboarding: New subscribers will be invited to tailor their SiriusXM experience at sign-on by selecting artists, genres, personalities, leagues, and topics that they love, then browse through and sample tailored channel recommendations with a simple swipe.

NEW ORIGINAL CHANNELS & SHOWS COMING TO SIRIUSXM

SiriusXM announced a variety of new channels and show details, offering something for every listener and bringing fans closer to the artists, personalities, and music they love. These include:

Kelly Clarkson Connection : The new year-round channel launched today and welcomes listeners into Kelly's world. Listeners are presented with the music she loves and is inspired by, along with the stories behind the music from Kelly's two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits. Additional details are available : The new year-round channel launched today and welcomes listeners into Kelly's world. Listeners are presented with the music she loves and is inspired by, along with the stories behind the music from Kelly's two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits. Additional details are available here

New audiochuck channel curated by Ashley Flowers : Expected early next year, the channel will be curated by audiochuck and its Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Ashley Flowers , the host behind chart-topping podcasts including Crime Junkie . Additional details are available : Expected early next year, the channel will be curated by audiochuck and its Founder and Chief Creative Officer,, the host behind chart-topping podcasts including. Additional details are available here

Life with John Mayer channel to debut November 22 : The exclusive new year-round channel hosted by the seven-time GRAMMY® Award winning singer-songwriter will feature a slate of shows hosted by Mayer, renowned DJ Diplo and legendary producer Don Was. Additional details are available : The exclusive new year-round channel hosted by the seven-time GRAMMY® Award winning singer-songwriter will feature a slate of shows hosted by Mayer, renowned DJ Diplo and legendary producer Don Was. Additional details are available here

This Life of Mine with James Corden : Marking his entrance into audio, Corden's new weekly show will explore the people, places, moments, and memories that helped shape today's biggest stars, and will launch exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers early next year. Additional details are available : Marking his entrance into audio, Corden's new weekly show will explore the people, places, moments, and memories that helped shape today's biggest stars, and will launch exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers early next year. Additional details are available here

Dolly Parton's Rockstar Radio : The new channel launching November 15 and available for a limited time will feature songs from Dolly's upcoming album Rockstar as well as familiar hits and hand-picked favorites that inspired the making of the new album. Additional details are available : The new channel launchingand available for a limited time will feature songs from Dolly's upcoming albumas well as familiar hits and hand-picked favorites that inspired the making of the new album. Additional details are available here

Smokey's Soul Town : The new year-round channel available now and curated by legendary singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson will play the best of Classic Soul, R&B and Motown from the 60s and 70s. Additional details are available : The new year-round channel available now and curated by legendary singer, songwriter and producerwill play the best of Classic Soul, R&B and Motown from the 60s and 70s. Additional details are available here

Shaggy's Boombastic Radio : A new year-round channel available now, curated by the GRAMMY® Award winning reggae icon, immerses listeners in the sounds of reggae, dancehall and vibrant afrobeats. Additional details are available : A new year-round channel available now, curated by the GRAMMY® Award winning reggae icon, immerses listeners in the sounds of reggae, dancehall and vibrant afrobeats. Additional details are available here The Flow features the R&B hits after the turn of the millennium from artists including Alicia Keys , Ciara, H.E.R., John Legend, Khalid, Ne-Yo, Usher and more. Flex2K is dedicated to Hip-Hop from the 2000s, a special time that saw the debut of classic albums like 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and the rise of superstars Drake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and others. Alt2K relives the energy, emotion and exploration of 2000s alternative rock from the breakthrough artists that defined the generation including Cage The Elephant, Coldplay, Fall Out Boy, MUSE, The Killers and much more. Additional details are available here



With the launch of the new SiriusXM app on December 14, the company will be introducing new guest DJ channel takeovers from over 160 of the world's top artists and bands, ranging from Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B to Alice Cooper and Luke Combs. These new takeovers bring listeners even closer to the artists they love with music hand-curated by the stars.

For more information and images for the programming announcements made at SiriusXM Next Generation Industry & Press Preview and to access SiriusXM's complete updated channel guide, please refer to the Media Kit available here.

NEW & EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION

With the launch of the next generation, SiriusXM is focused on establishing and expanding distribution agreements with automotive manufacturers, brands, key industry players, and more to get its unparalleled offering into the hands of potential new subscribers. The Company announced a slate of new and expanded relationships, including:

SiriusXM and Audible are working together to share content and give subscribers the opportunity to experience each other's offerings beginning in early 2024. Further details on this collaboration will be announced at a later date.

SiriusXM expanded its agreement with Polestar, which is expected to launch with 360L in select model year 2024 Polestar vehicles.

And next year, SiriusXM is expected to be available for guests staying at select properties within the Hilton portfolio as part of the hotel companies' Connected Room Experience. This enables the millions of guests visiting U.S. Hiltons each year to try out SiriusXM – controlling their in-room entertainment from the Hilton Honors app – and to continue their listening at home, for those looking to take a little piece of vacation with them.

For more information about all the news announced at SiriusXM's Next Generation Industry & Press Preview and access to hi-res imagery, please visit: www.corporate.siriusxm.com/media-assets .

*All Access (App-Only) $9.99/month. Fees and taxes apply. Prices may vary by seller.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc .

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: Risks Relating to our Business and Operations: We have been, and may continue to be, adversely affected by supply chain issues; we may be adversely affected by the war in Ukraine; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; if our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, are not successful, our business will be adversely affected; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; failure to successfully monetize and generate revenues from podcasts and other non-music content could adversely affect our business, operating results, and financial condition; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions or other strategic investments and initiatives; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant uncertainty to our business; and the impact of economic conditions may adversely affect our business, operating results, and financial condition. Risks Relating to our Sirius XM Business: A substantial number of our Sirius XM service subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service is uncertain; our business depends in part upon the auto industry; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; and our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations. Risks Relating to our Pandora Business: Our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our Pandora business generates a significant portion of its revenues from advertising, and reduced spending by advertisers could harm our business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes to mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; and if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners. Risks Relating to Laws and Governmental Regulations: Privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; and failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business. Risks Associated with Data and Cybersecurity and the Protection of Consumer Information: If we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; and interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business. Risks Associated with Certain Intellectual Property Rights: The market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these rates may adversely affect our business; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; and rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services. Risks Related to our Capital and Ownership Structure: We have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock. Other Operational Risks: If we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact:

Jessica Casano-Antonellis

Jessica.Casano@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.