Popmenu Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Second Consecutive Year

Attributes growth to its leadership in bringing AI solutions and automation to restaurants

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popmenu today announced it is featured on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Popmenu grew 1188% from 2019 to 2022.

Popmenu's CEO and Co-founder, Brendan Sweeney, credits the company's revenue performance to creating technology that addresses major challenges for restaurants and helps them to grow a profitable business. For years, Popmenu has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its product suite, which includes everything from interactive menus and online ordering to digital marketing and AI phone answering. Most recently, Popmenu launched AI Marketing, which automatically creates a monthly marketing calendar for restaurants with AI-generated messaging and images for emails, texts, and social posts. The content is unique to each restaurant, reflects their brand voice, and is based on tens of millions of guest data points.

"Popmenu built our platform to make digital hospitality easier and more financially rewarding for restaurants—and make dining experiences better for their guests," said Sweeney. "AI tech is an important part of this equation as we help restaurants to automatically connect with guests in a more personalized way and gain much-needed efficiencies in the face of rising consumer demand and labor costs. Our investment in AI, partnerships with other industry leaders, and focus on customer success position us well for continued growth and profitability. We are excited to see Popmenu featured on Deloitte's list once again."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

