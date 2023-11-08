More Access to Wildlife and Glaciers, New Experiences and Tours for All Guests in Denali Highlight Holland America Line's 2025 Alaska Cruisetours

Seventeen Cruisetour configurations include Denali National Park and Canada's untamed Yukon

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the summer release of 2025 Alaska cruises, Holland America Line's 2025 Alaska Cruisetours are now open for booking. Offering more access to Alaska wildlife and the chance to see more glaciers in Alaska than any other cruise line, Holland America Line's Cruisetours continue to be the only way to explore Denali National Park and Canada's Yukon combined with an Alaska cruise.

For the 2025 season, Holland America Line added a new 14-day Ultimate Denali tour that includes two nights in Denali, an overnight at Homer, Alaska, along with more Alaska city visits and a seven-day cruise. With the addition of a Denali Natural History Tour to all one-night Denali itineraries, all Alaska Cruisetours now include a complimentary tour for guests in Denali National Park.

"We continue to enhance our Cruisetours to ensure we remain the number-one choice for Alaska exploration, from more access to wildlife to the most overland days on a single tour," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "For 2025 we added a new Cruisetour option, and we are now including a Denali National Park tour for all guests. For travelers who want to see the Yukon, we remain the only cruise line to offer this experience to one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites."

With 17 different Cruisetours in 2025, guests can choose whether to cruise to Alaska or go overland first, and then decide to include one, two or three nights at Denali National Park. Those who want to explore farther into Canada can add a trip to the remote landscapes of the Yukon with stops in Dawson City and Whitehorse. Four ships offer Alaska Cruisetours: Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zaandam.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book Alaska 2025 Cruisetours with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Highlights for 2025 Denali Cruisetours:

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver, Canada , and Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska .

All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay and the Alaskan ports of Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway , plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction) and Inside Passage. The land side includes up to three nights at Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park .

NEW : All Single Denali itineraries now include a complimentary Denali Natural History Tour in Denali National Park . Guests can go in search of Alaska's "Big 5" (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou and gray wolves) in their natural habitat.

All Double and Triple Denali itineraries include the Tundra Wilderness Tour, which provides the best wildlife viewing through Denali National Park .

Holland America Line owns motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, so schedules are preferential. Each Cruisetour gets a scenic ride on the luxury-domed McKinley Explorer, including select itineraries that offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from their ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

Highlights for 2025 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours:

Holland America Line is the ONLY cruise line to offer an Alaska cruise combined with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon .

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two-or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the Yukon .

NEW : 14-day Ultimate Denali tour that includes an overnight at Homer , in addition to time in Fairbanks and Anchorage before or after a seven-day cruise.

Holland America Line Cruisetour guests will experience one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage sites: Tr'ondëk-Klondike. Added in September 2023 , the site incorporates Dawson City , which is rich with history and the cultural impact to Indigenous peoples from the Klondike Gold Rush.

Every Yukon & Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Tour Director who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful.

All Yukon & Denali Cruisetours include a ride on the McKinley Explorer full-dome railcars, and select itineraries add on the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway .

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours feature overnight calls at Dawson , Denali, Fairbanks , Anchorage and Skagway , depending on the Cruisetour.

Select itineraries include a tour of Dawson City ; in Fairbanks guests will have an included Gold Dredge 8 or Riverboat Discovery tour; and every Yukon & Denali itinerary includes the Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali National Park .

"Visiting the Yukon is an extraordinary experience for those seeking adventure, natural beauty, cultural enrichment and a connection with the outdoors," said Eduardo Lafforgue, director of tourism for Tourism Yukon. "Every season we look forward to welcoming Holland America Line guests back to the majestic Yukon."

Cruisetour fares begin at $1,479 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Resort and Denali Square

Cruisetours include a stay at the McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park. The property is Holland America Line's magnificent 68-acre hotel on the Nenana River. The resort features dining facilities and guest rooms, including a 99-room complex featuring Denali Suites with balconies and larger living areas. Denali Square is a gathering area with restaurants, an amphitheater, fire pits, outdoor seating, retail shops offering local goods, and an artist-in-residence cabin where Alaska native and local artists display and discuss their works.

'Alaska Up Close' Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program deeply immerses guests in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures from those who know Alaska best, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

Fresh Fish

As the first and only cruise line to earn the distinguished Responsible Fisheries Management certification, guests on all Alaska cruises savor fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on board. Guests who book Cruisetours on Nieuw Amsterdam also can enjoy dinner nightly at new specialty restaurant Morimoto By Sea, which serves Asian-inspired dishes and beverages by famed Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the cruise line's new "Fresh Fish Ambassador." Fresh fish dishes inspired by Chef Morimoto are also available for a surcharge in main dining rooms across the fleet and at a new pop-up restaurant to appear on other ships in the fleet.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

No other cruise line had explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and throughout the years the brand has collected awards and accolades from the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor , call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the homepage at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

