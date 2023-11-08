DigiCert Unveils CEO Predictions for Digital Trust in 2024

Top predictions center on seismic impact of artificial intelligence and post-quantum cryptography on cybersecurity landscape

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert today revealed its top strategic predictions for 2024, detailing key trends in digital trust during the coming year. These predictions underscore the emerging importance of trust in content, software supply chains, and devices, the need to plan for transition to quantum-safe cryptography and the emerging role of the Chief Digital Trust Officer in pairing trust investments with business objectives and outcomes.

Amit Sinha discusses trust challenges with Vishal Amin, General Manager of Security Solutions, Defense at Microsoft, while at Trust Summit 2023 who notes, “When it comes to who’s responsible for trust, we should all be asking: If not me, then who?” (PRNewswire)

"In 2024, we will see tectonic shifts in cybersecurity due to the impact of artificial intelligence on the adaptability and velocity of cyberattacks, and on identity and provenance," said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. "This is also occurring at a time when companies will start transitioning their cryptography to quantum-safe algorithms. The intersection of these two trends makes deeper investments in trust a necessity to secure interactions with content, software and devices in business and in our personal lives."

Prediction 1:

Senior executives will become more knowledgeable about post-quantum computing, and companies will start accelerating their investments.

A recent Ponemon Institute survey on PQC revealed that while most IT leaders are concerned about the risk of "harvest now, decrypt later" cyberattacks, business executives are still not aware of the present implications of quantum computing. It also revealed that the majority of organizations lack clarity in ownership, budget and strategy for PQC preparation. In 2024, education and planning activities will accelerate investment in this area.

Prediction 2:

Identity and provenance become the foundation for content authenticity.

The United States election season will put this issue front and center. Verified identity will become the foundation of how we can trust the source and authenticity of content. Companies will begin to explore ways in which digital identity can be established once, without requiring additional proof checks each time it is applied.

Prediction 3:

Software supply chains will see trust embedded in building blocks: inspect before you sign, check packages, provide Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) transparency.

The software supply chain will become more robust, with inspections at various points of delivery. The composition of embedded software will become more transparent with the increasing adoption of software bills of materials.

Prediction 4:

IoT Trust will enable real world use cases such as EV chargers and medical devices.

Devices will increasingly be secured with identity and operational checks to confirm authenticity. This will enable individuals to interact with devices that support everyday activity, knowing that their information is secure and that the devices are tamper resistant.

Prediction 5:

We'll see Chief Digital Trust Officers emerge as a key participant on the executive team leading the business.

Chief Digital Trust Officers will increasingly have a seat at the executive table, tying digital trust investment and strategy to desired business outcomes. This will become a foundational element of business resiliency and customer retention.

Prediction 6:

Zero trust as an architecture will proliferate. Its foundation will rest on digital trust.

"Never trust, always verify" architectures will become pervasive through information technology, product security and consumer ecosystems, replacing networks and VPNs that formerly provided implicit trust to their users. The use of certificate-mediated authentication to deliver identity, integrity and encryption to application and data interactions will continue to grow.

See the full list of predictions and additional insights at: From AI to Zero Trust: DigiCert's predictions for 2024

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust , enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE , the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert .

DigiCert is the world’s leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 97 out of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. Learn more at digicert.com or follow@digicert.(PRNewsFoto/DigiCert) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.