COSTA RICA NAMED TRAVEL + LEISURE'S 2024 DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure has named Costa Rica as the 2024 Destination of the Year. Costa Rica's commitment to a sustainable future coupled with its deep-rooted connection to the land and its Indigenous communities make it a standout destination for travelers to visit in the year ahead. Costa Rica is the ninth winner of Destination of the Year, which is selected annually by T+L editors, with past selections including Italy, Japan and Australia.

Travel + Leisure - 2024 Destination of the Year(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to honor Costa Rica as our 2024 Destination of the Year," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Costa Rica's unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism and its breathtaking natural beauty make it a standout destination for travelers seeking unique and eco-conscious experiences in the year ahead."

Costa Rica is known for unparalleled contributions to eco-tourism, including pioneering the concept of eco-lodges, as well as setting a global standard for sustainable travel practices. The country's commitment to conservation has led to a successful reversal of deforestation from decades past, with over 50% of its landmass now covered in rainforest. The country's rich biodiversity is unmatched, with 12 ecosystems and half a million species packed into its nearly 20,000 square miles. Other highlights include the Camino de Costa Rica, the nearly 200-mile trail that stretches across the country, the world-renowned coffee beans exported from the area, and the culinary scene with rich traditions and diversity.

A comprehensive guide to everything Costa Rica has to offer—from the culinary offerings to the eco-lodges and more—is available now at TravelandLeisure.com, and will be featured in the cover story of the December 2023/January 2024 issue, available on newsstands on November 17.

For more information on Costa Rica's recognition as the 2024 Destination of the Year, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/destination-of-the-year-costa-rica-2024-8362021.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the presenting sponsor of Travel + Leisure's 2024 Destination of the Year. As part of the sponsorship, Travel + Leisure will host a special event for cardmembers celebrating the winning destination with Costa Rican chef Byron Gomez.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.