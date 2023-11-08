Chorus Intelligence, Inc. Transitions to New Office Space in Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence, a global leader in digital investigation software, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Town Center, Virginia Beach. The company has spent the past two years renting office space from the Virginia Beach Economic Development Department within their International Incubator.

The move to new office space will serve as the base for the next evolution of Chorus Intelligence's growth.

The Virginia Beach International Incubator opened in September 2021, and offers international companies needed spaces to get their operations off the ground and grow their sales before establishing their own office or manufacturing facility in the city. Being the very first tenant of the incubator was a bold and ambitious move for Chorus Intelligence, reflecting the company's strong commitment to placing its cutting-edge software directly into the hands of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) across the United States.

This strategic move allowed Chorus Intelligence to secure its operations, build brand awareness, hire local talent, establish a home in Virginia Beach, and secure a reference client in the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD).

The move to new office space in Town Center will not only accommodate the company's expanding team but also will serve as the base for the next evolution of Chorus Intelligence's growth. This latest phase for Chorus Intelligence is a great testament and success story for the International Incubator.

Chuck Rigney, Interim Director of Virginia Beach Economic Development said, "We are very pleased that the Virginia Beach International Office Incubator afforded Chorus Intelligence, Inc. needed spaces over the past two years as they established the company here in the United States. We congratulate Chorus on their successes to date and are very pleased to see them grow their company here in Virginia Beach."

CEO Neil Chivers expressed his enthusiasm for the new office opening, saying, "The opening of our new office in Town Center, Virginia Beach is a truly outstanding moment in the history of Chorus Intelligence. Every single employee of Chorus is committed to our mission of creating the best digital investigation and intelligence platform in the world. We are better placed to deliver against this from our new office in this great City".

About Chorus Intelligence:

Chorus Intelligence, founded in 2011, Chorus is used by most agencies in the UK and many North American agencies. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation to confidently turn data into intelligence and evidence. chorusintel.com.

