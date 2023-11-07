TALL ORDER PARTNERS WITH AARON JUDGE FOR APPAREL COLLECTION

New York Yankees superstar teams up with specialty brand for elevated "Top-Drawer" pieces.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tall Order, a New York-based legwear and apparel company that specializes in extended sizes has collaborated with five-time MLB All-Star and home run record-holder Aaron Judge, to create an exclusive collection of premium socks, boxer briefs and tee shirts. All styles are available in both regular and extended sizes and have been designed with input from Judge.

The collaboration began in 2020, when Tall Order was asked to engineer high-performance socks that would comfortably fit Judge's size 17 feet. Working with United Legwear & Apparel Co., Tall Order developed custom socks with compression features and silicon grippers on the bottom. The first time Judge wore the Tall Order socks on April 6, 2021, he knocked in four RBIs and a mammoth home run and from then onward, the bespoke socks have been the only ones Judge has worn on-field.

Judge and Tall Order then adapted his custom performance socks for everyday activities, developing both crew and low-cut styles. His socks with gripper technology, arch support, and comfort footbed are now available to everyone, and size-inclusive boxers and tees have been added to create the Aaron Judge Top-Drawer Collection for Tall Order. There's a Game Ready offering with styles that include performance features and technical fabrics for comfort and support during sports and physical activities, and an Everyday collection with pieces made of soft cotton blends and more relaxed silhouettes for work or weekends.

"Tall Order has changed the game with their super-comfortable socks, tees, and boxer briefs," said Aaron Judge about the items from his collection for the company. "We've launched my Aaron Judge Everyday and Game Ready lines, so you can feel as confident as I do when I'm on the field. We're adapting my socks so that everyone can get the same support and stability no matter if you're hitting the links, running the bases, or just walking in the neighborhood," said Judge.

According to Lisa Friedman, co-founder of Tall Order, the custom socks the company created for Judge sparked interest and are now worn by professional ball players in over 16 cities. "Creating a sock that Aaron calls his 'game changer' is such an honor," said Friedman. "The process proved to us there's a need for specialized, durable legwear that pro athletes find comfortable and supportive, particularly in larger sizes." She added that "Aaron's dedication to charitable initiatives is perfectly aligned with Tall Order's mission to give back. "Helping others is at the core of everything we do… it's part of our origin story."

The idea for Tall Order came after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, which took the life of Friedman's husband Andy. She and her twin sons Dan and Mike gathered and distributed socks to first responders in the days following, and they decided to launch the company a few years later.

Isaac E. Ash, founder, President and CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co., who engineers and manufactures Judge's gripper socks for Tall Order, credits his 25+ years of experience in the legwear and apparel business for the technical knowledge that went into the design of Judge's socks.

"Before we made these socks for Aaron, there was no off-the-rack solution for a professional athlete like Aaron, a powerhouse whose size and strength meant he'd literally rip through ordinary socks," said Ash. "We worked with him to develop extraordinary socks that could stand up to his 6' 7" frame and provide the comfort he needs to go 9+ innings and stand tall at the plate or in the field."

Available exclusively on TallOrder.com, the Aaron Judge Top-Drawer Collection includes items such as performance boxer briefs with compression features and a 7" inseam; 2-pack tee-shirts in white or black, low-cut gripper socks in 2-packs, and more. Prices range from $20 for specially designed #99 crew socks to $60 for 2-pack of tees in size tall. To reflect their mission to provide basics in extended sizes, the Aaron Judge Top-Drawer Collection features sizes from S, M, L, XL and XXL, and also come in Large Tall and Extra Large Tall.

About Tall Order

Tall Order ( tallorder.com ) is a dynamic legwear & apparel company that designs fashionable, comfortable socks in sizes 9-20. Their premium socks can accommodate slim to wide calves with a special comfort band at the top to prevent sagging. The bright blue emblem emblazoned on each pair (symbolizing the Twin Towers and beautiful sky on Sept. 11, 2001) serves as a reminder to all who don a pair of Tall Order socks that it's their personal responsibility to pay it forward and continue the Friedman family's commitment to helping others.

Since its inception, Tall Order has committed a percentage of their profits to charitable organizations that help children and families, including The Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation, Tuesday's Children, and The FealGood Foundation.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. ( unitedlegwear.com ) is a 25-year-old NYC-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes apparel, legwear, bodywear, and accessories to the world's leading retailers. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America and also maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Van Heusen, Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Skechers, DKNY, Ted Baker, Champion, Fortnite, and Weatherproof; the company also owns the Pro Player brand, and manufactures for several private-label brands. ULAC's mission is to manufacture with integrity and distribute apparel, legwear, and accessories of highest quality and best value.

