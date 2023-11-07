New 2025 Ram 1500 with More Powerful, More Fuel-efficient Hurricane Engine Family Unveiled

The No-compromise Benchmark in Durability, Advanced Technology, Safety and Efficiency With Exceptional, Innovative Features

New 2025 Ram 1500 offers all-new, more powerful and more efficient 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines

Ram Truck will offer customers a complete lineup of segment-leading gas and electric trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go

All-new Tungsten trim sits atop the lineup and once again raises the no-compromise benchmark for upscale pickup trucks loaded with best-in-class technology

An on-board power inverter can produce up to two kilowatts and features two covered outlets located inside the bed that allow customers to power items such as lights, television, reciprocating saw, chainsaw or fan

2025 Ram 1500 embodies a contemporary exterior design aesthetic telegraphing a bold, heroic presence

Most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever offers a host of leading-edge features incorporated into the segment's best interior, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system with the most screen coverage in the segment comprised of a new 14.5-inch touchscreen, a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and Head-up Display (HUD). Available class-exclusive dual wireless phone charging pad and Smart Phone as a Key technology

Available Hands-free Driving Assist provides Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving capability and affirms the company's march toward an autonomous future

New Ram 1500 RHO to join lineup in Q3 2024 with 540-horsepower Hurricane H/O, reinforcing America's leading off-road and performance truck lineup

2025 Ram 1500 launch, with all-new Hurricane engine family, is a critical step in the strategy outlined in the Stellantis long-term strategic plan Dare Forward 2030

The new 2025 Ram 1500 makes its global debut today, featuring an all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine family that brings the Ram lineup even more standard power, more performance and improved fuel efficiency.

"The new 2025 Ram 1500 brings our customers more: more power, more performance and more fuel efficiency with our all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engines," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "With a choice of new and proven gas engines or our upcoming electric truck offerings, Ram is built to serve truck buyers everywhere. Our new powertrain offerings add to the unique combination of bold styling, leading-edge innovation and technology, durability and capability Ram customers have come to know and love."

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers customers three engine options, including the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, the most powerful six cylinders in the segment, and the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 eTorque. The all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine is rated at 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque, while the High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 11,580 pounds, a maximum payload of 2,300 pounds and up to 24 inches of water fording.

An all-new, ultra-premium Tungsten model joins the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, which also includes Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn and Limited models.

In Q3 2024, a new Ram 1500 RHO will join the lineup with the 540-horsepower Hurricane H/O, reinforcing America's leading off-road and performance truck lineup.

The entire Ram lineup will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need.

In addition to the upcoming gas-powered Ram 1500, Ram will offer an all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV that arrives in the fourth quarter of 2024, with an all-new Ram 1500 Ramcharger featuring even more class-shattering range to follow.

Ram 1500 is part of Ram's significant contribution to Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a key element of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis is committed to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, all while achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

Built in Sterling Heights, Mich., the 2025 Ram 1500 is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the first quarter of 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to when the 2025 Ram 1500 goes on sale.

State-of-the-art Hurricane engine family delivers big-engine power with more performance, improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output and High Output engines. These new engines, members of the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family and the most powerful six cylinders in the segment, deliver enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

The all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engines join the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 in the Ram 1500 lineup. All three engine options offered with the 2025 Ram 1500 are paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission that optimizes smooth shift changes for fuel economy, performance and drivability.

The foundation of the Hurricane engine is a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. The strongest Ram engine ever uses cross-bolted steel main bearing caps to contain the strong rotating assembly of a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. During manufacturing the block is deck-plate honed to optimize the cylinder bore shape, which helps improve fuel efficiency.

Stellantis propulsion system engineers employed state-of-the-art technologies to deliver reduced emissions and attain big-engine power, including:

Two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, optimized for each engine, feed three cylinders for rapid response to throttle inputs

Plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler with a dedicated cooling circuit

The 3.0-liter Hurricane engines are produced at Stellantis' Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico.

New rear axle offers increased performance, durability and efficiency

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a new high-torque rear axle to further enhance ride quality for trucks equipped with the 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O engine. Available in 2WD or 4WD, a traditional open or limited-slip differential automatically divides torque among the rear wheels to maximize traction available at each wheel. An available electronic locking rear differential gives the driver the ability to lock or unlock the differential on demand, providing enhanced traction to the vehicle when needed.

Ram 1500 offers a 3.21, 3.55 or 3.92 axle ratio, allowing customers to optimize fuel economy and vehicle capability.

Drivers will enjoy class-leading ride and handling via a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension. The adjustable air suspension enables up to five different modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2.

Contemporary design aesthetic telegraphs bold, heroic presence

The new 2025 Ram 1500 is reimagined with a modern, contemporary exterior design that telegraphs the bold, heroic presence Ram is known for. The latest iteration of Ram's light-duty truck is instantly recognizable while incorporating a sleeker, more aerodynamic appearance. New premium LED headlamps, including twin bi-functional projector headlamps, are standard on Limited and up. A new, larger, forward-leaning grille signifies a heroic presence while taking boldness to another level. The iconic Ram grille caters to a wide variety of buyers and is available in eight unique interpretations as dictated by the particular model. A new, prominent R-A-M badge has been lifted to increase the presence and make a proud statement.

A drawn body-side character line stretches from front to rear, tying together the front fender, cab doors and bed fenders for a consistent horizontal profile. The bed and cab are sub-flush to reduce aerodynamic disturbances. All-new taillamps with a jeweled appearance across the lineup, including LEDs with Blind-spot Monitoring, available on select models.

New for 2025, the Ram 1500 offers a power open/close tailgate with obstacle detection. When equipped, the key fob now includes a button to lower the tailgate. A multi-function tailgate continues to be available and adds even greater utility to the segment's cargo-management and storage leader. The best lockable bed storage in the segment continues to be available with RamBox, featuring a 115-volt outlet. The class-exclusive RamBox cargo management system includes versatile, weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails. Available with RamBox is a pickup bed divider and cargo rail system with four sliding, adjustable cleats.

The 2025 Ram 1500 is available in the following colors: Diamond Black, Bright White, Ivory White Tri-coat, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, River Rock, Baltic Grey and Billet Silver.

New ultra-premium Ram 1500 Tungsten sits atop the light-duty lineup with high-quality authentic materials

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten model gives customers an ultra-premium experience while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500. The all-new Ram 1500 Tungsten includes an all-new power tailgate, a premium LED taillight design and a contemporary R-A-M badge.

Tungsten's Indigo/Sea Salt interior includes new platinum patina/semi-bright dual-textured metal accents, featuring diamond knurling, suede-wrapped headliner, A- and B-pillars and visors, and heated and ventilated premium quilted Natura Plus leather driver and front passenger seats with 24-way power, including memory settings and a massage function, power lumbar support and four-way powered headrests. Other features that give Tungsten a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance include a Tungsten badge on the center console featuring inlaid metal lettering and diamond knurling, which also proudly displays the vehicle identification number or VIN, brushed platinum patina aluminum litho bezels, a unique crystal-effect shifter center cap, an ultra-premium Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, all-new class exclusive dual wireless chargers and a metal pedal kit.

New Ram 1500 interior offers authentic materials while staying true to Ram's hardworking nature

The new 2025 Ram 1500 sets the benchmark for pickup truck interiors once again with a variety of authentic, premium materials that are both comfortable and durable. The interior design team focused on premium textures, colors, materials and continuing to enhance functionality for unexpected luxury throughout. Authentic and premium materials include carbon-fiber, metal and leather elements that combine to deliver a level of luxury only seen in a Ram truck.

In addition to the new Tungsten model, new heights are achieved with enhanced colors and materials seen throughout the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, including:

Bighorn/ Lone Star features a new Gridiron paint with laser etching decorative trim accents on the dashboard, doors and console and new Gear Embossed seat insert accent material in Diesel Gray or black

Laramie features new Chevron film decorative trim accents and introduces a new optional Bison Brown/Sea Salt Gray two-tone interior in addition to the standard black interior

Rebel features a new red/black ombre mesh insert material on the standard cloth/vinyl seats

Limited Longhorn features the new Barn Wood 45 open pore real wood veneer with an improved sawcut effect. Longhorn is exclusively available with the all-new Bison Brown monochromatic interior and massaging front seats

Limited features new Black Ebony open pore real wood veneer decorative trim accents. In addition to the standard black monochromatic interior, Ram 1500 Limited features a new optional black/ebony red interior color package for a dramatic two-tone effect and massaging front seats

Other enhanced features include a push-button trailer steering knob and an accessory switch bank that, when equipped with the 14.5-inch touchscreen, uses full-time dedicated buttons on the bottom of the touchscreen combined with conventional physical controls directly off screen below.

Segment-defining interior loaded with advanced technology, comfort and innovative features

The new 2025 Ram 1500 features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with an improved 12-inch or new 14.5-inch touchscreen display and intuitive user experience.The Uconnect 5 system offers even more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use.

Highlights of the system include:

Improved 12- inch touchscreen with higher resolution and new 14.5-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays that feature split-screen capability for dual application operation. Both touchscreens use Full Array Local Dimming technology, enabling a higher contrast ratio than a conventional edge lit screen

New segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen with three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras

Advanced Atlantis electrical architecture enhances Uconnect 5 with operating speeds that are five times faster than the previous generation with more memory give and lightning-quick response to touchscreen input in as little as .05 seconds

Other new innovative features include:

Active Driving Assist is the company's name for Level 2 (L2) automated driving capability. The technology affirms the company's march toward an autonomous future. Ram 1500 is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

Hands-free Driving Assist is the company's name for Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving capability and offers hands-off driving at all speeds and lane centering on approved roadways, for even greater driving convenience. The system will predictively slow the vehicle down in tight curves, automatically resume control after driver override and verify that the driver is paying attention to the road.

An on-board power inverter, when equipped with the new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine, offers up to 1.8 kilowatts with two covered outlets located inside the bed. With the Ram 1500's 3.0-liter Hurricane engine running, while the truck is in park, customers can turn the inverter on via the touchscreen and with a switch located to the left of the outlets. The engine will then ramp up revolutions per minute (rpm) to support the on-board power inverter. Ram 1500 models equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 eTorque engine can run the inverter while the truck is in motion.

An available fully digital rearview mirror with tow mode provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and visibility. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera, offering an image that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. It also reverts back to a traditional reflective mirror by toggling the switch underneath.

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a class-exclusive 10.25-inch passenger screen. Only visible to the front passenger and with dynamic touchscreen control, it offers three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. The front passenger screen features an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system and is the only truck available with this feature.

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a full-color Head Up Display (HUD) that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster shows nearly two dozen different menus, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display.

Available class-exclusive dual wireless phone charging enhances functionality for front passengers and connectivity ports that are sculpted for quick recognition.

Ram owners can now add a digital key to their smartphone or watch to access and start their vehicle. After enrolling in Ram Connect and downloading the Ram app to a compatible device, owners can create and store digital keys in their smartphone's wallet. They can then access their vehicle without removing the phone from their pocket. Digital keys can be shared with other compatible devices, while the owner retains full control over the access. An NFC-based smart card is provided to users as a backup. This can be used to unlock and start the vehicle in cases where the smartphone is not available. While traditional key fobs remain standard, digital keys give customers more flexibility in terms of how they access their trucks.

Ultra-premium Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system provides exceptional sound quality

The new Ram 1500 Tungsten earns its place atop the lineup with an ultra-premium and best-in-class 1,228-watt Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system as standard equipment with stainless steel speaker covers and is the most powerful factory sound system available in a truck today. This system is the first automotive application of Klipsch and is the only P4 audio system available in a pickup truck.

Stunning audio performance is delivered through the exquisite, segment-exclusive Klipsch audio system, which employs a best-in-class 23 specifically tuned speakers, the most available speakers in the segment, including a high-performing 12-inch subwoofer and two one-inch titanium dome tweeters.

More than 100 available advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were primary drivers in the development of the new 2025 Ram 1500, which offers more than 100 available active and passive safety and security features. Standard features include ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Ready Alert Braking and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Active Drive Assist system. Additional safety and security features include a 360-degree Surround View camera, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear View Mirror Camera with CHMSL light, cargo box illumination, front parking sensors, auto high-beams and cornering function fog lamps, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

